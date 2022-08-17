"Did his angle with Shawn Michaels" - Wrestling veteran wants WWE legend to bring intensity to his character in AEW

Disco Inferno wants AEW star Chris Jericho to resurrect his iconic gimmick when he was feuding with WWE legend Shawn Michaels back in 2008.

Last week on Dynamite, Jericho returned to his iconic "Lionheart" gimmick from the 1990s, specifically in Mexico and ECW. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion sported his old attire, similar to what he used to wear back in the day.

He eventually lost to Jon Moxley in an Interim AEW World Championship match, even after applying his signature Liontamer and Walls of Jericho for a long period of time.

Discussing the event on Keepin it' 100, Disco wanted no part of the nostalgia that the "Lionheart" persona brought as he deemed it pointless.

"I don't care. That to me was unnecessary but Lionheart's 25 years ago. Who's in a nostalgia? I don't think it was necessary," Konnan said. [from 7:05 - 7:16]

Disco added that the former WWE Undisputed Champion should've gone back to his suit and tie attire in 2008. It was part of Jericho's overall presentation as a heel during his critically acclaimed feud with Michaels.

"I think Chris [Jericho] should go back to what he was doing like when he was... did his angle with Shawn Michaels, wearing a suit out there and he can dress like million bucks and stuff and everything, so that's my favorite iteration," he added. [from 7:20 - 7:29]

For those unaware, Jericho's suit and tie gimmick was inspired by the legendary Nick Bockwinkel and the 2007 movie No Country Old Men's top villain Anton Chigurh (played by Javier Bardem). His 2008 rivalry with Michaels in WWE was selected as "Feud of the Year" by Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho suffered a gruesome injury after his AEW Title match

Taking to Twitter, Chris Jericho showed the effects following his Interim AEW World Championship bout against Jon Moxley.

In a photo that Jericho posted, the toenails of his left foot were scratched all over. However, the noticeable damage came from his big toe, where the nail was removed completely. The former WWE star then threw a shade at the critics of wrestling.

After his grueling match with Moxley, there were reports that Jericho could possibly face Bryan Danielson, with All Out as the likely target of their potential bout.

Meanwhile, Danielson will face Jericho's teammate, Daniel Garcia, in a 2 out of 3 falls match tomorrow on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if The Wizard will be involved during that slugfest.

Do you want to see the 2008 version of Chris Jericho in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

