WWE legend reveals why Tony Khan is airing the backstage footage from All In 2023 on AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite is set to feature the controversial backstage footage from All In 2023. Tony Khan has confirmed what will be airing tonight, and a longtime Hall of Famer who works for the AEW-ROH owner has just weighed in with his unique insight.

CM Punk took shots at All Elite Wrestling while doing WrestleMania Week media. The Young Bucks then announced that they will be airing the All In footage on Dynamite tonight, and they will discuss what happened for the first time. It's believed that the footage will show the incident between Punk and Jack Perry, which led to Punk's termination and Perry's lengthy suspension.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jarrett implied that The Bucks made the announcement when they did to take advantage of the WrestleMania Weekend buzz. The 38-year veteran then talked about how he's had the mindset to create the most revenue since his first day in the business, and to create the most revenue you have to blur the lines.

"At the very, very core, the way to create the most revenue is to blur the lines. Period. End of story. Blur the lines on, 'Now is that real, or is... wait a minute. That wasn't supposed to happen or that wasn't supposed to be said. Wait, now that guy...' Nowadays, everybody is perceived to be so in tune with the business... 'Hey, man, he went off-script.' [Regarding the success of the Monday Night Wars] The whole domino effect, and with the ebb & flow of it all, is blurring the lines," Jeff Jarrett said. [From 19:32 to 20:42]

Jarrett continued and assumed that real footage would be shown on Dynamite. He said he has no insider knowledge, despite working for AEW, and added that he's glad he's not aware of the plan because it makes it fun.

"We're gonna see real security cam... isn't that how Schiavone said it? Schiavone said security cam footage. Dynamite, we're gonna see real footage... and how's this gonna blur the lines? Where's it going? Who's involved? Who's not involved? But certainly, what a weekend that was, obviously the whole world was talking WWE and WrestleMania, and everything that goes with it, and the new regime. I would say AEW has quite a bit of chatter... whether it's good or bad, that's up for everyone's debate, but at the end of the day, we'll see how it plays out on Wednesday, and that's the greatest thing about this business that I learned as a kid. ... It's exciting, man. It is so exciting," Jeff Jarrett said. [From 21:11 to 22:39]

Jarrett's co-host Conrad Thompson said he hopes this is a big "coming out party" for Jack Perry as a part of his push, and Jarrett agreed, adding that Perry is the centerpiece here. It also pointed to how, in theory, you would not want to put the focus on someone who isn't a part of the show, like CM Punk. Jarrett said this is a mission accomplished for AEW as people are discussing Dynamite and are intrigued by the footage coming off of WWE's biggest weekend.

Tony Khan sends message to fans ahead of AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will air live from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. The episode will feature more build for Saturday's Battle of The Belts X event, and the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view.

The full line-up and Control Center video for tonight can be seen here on Sportskeeda Wrestling. Tony Khan took to X this afternoon to send a message to fans. The All Elite and Ring of Honor owner thanked fans for watching.

"Thank you all who watch @AEW! Hope that you're all having a great Wednesday! See you tonight on TBS for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Live this evening, hours from now On @TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT," Tony Khan wrote.

Friday's Rampage episode will also be taped tonight. The only match announced as of now is a House Rules title match between Leyla Hirsch and TBS Champion Julia Hart.

