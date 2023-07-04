Twitter is in shambles after witnessing an eye-widening moment from a former WWE and current AEW star's match. The star in question is none other than Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), who was left bloodied yet again in a gut-wrenching match.

Jon Moxley has changed the landscape of All Elite Wrestling ever since his arrival in the promotion. However, being known for his bloody matches and pushing opponents to their limits, the former AEW World Champion has justified his ''Purveyor of Violence'' moniker.

It's not uncommon to witness the former WWE talent engage in blood-soaked matches on a regular basis. His recent outing in Japan was no different, where he and Homicide battled El Desperado and Jun Kasai in a "Doomsday No Disqualification" match at the NJPW Strong Independence Day show this week.

An already busted-open and bloodied Moxley was further stabbed in the head with a handful of chopsticks by the Japanese Deathmatch legend Jun Kasai. Check out the horrifying picture here.

Twitter had a field day upon witnessing the gruesome image, as fans slammed the Death Rider for bleeding too often.

Corey Payne @Cpayne1208 @PuroresuFlow I can't imagine what he's going to do in two weeks in Blood and Guts @PuroresuFlow I can't imagine what he's going to do in two weeks in Blood and Guts

Many drew comparisons between the Blackpool Combat Club member and his ''Dean Ambrose'' persona during his WWE days.

Jay Altons @jayaltons @PuroresuFlow Wild to think this bum was once Dean Ambrose in the WWE.... @PuroresuFlow Wild to think this bum was once Dean Ambrose in the WWE....

Jonathan Hughes. @CRUES1 @PuroresuFlow He's turned into a one trick pony.Say what you want about his WWE run at least he didn't bleed every match. @PuroresuFlow He's turned into a one trick pony.Say what you want about his WWE run at least he didn't bleed every match.

ÉireSquareEyes @dcd25 @PuroresuFlow WWE is never taking this guy back 🤷‍♂️ @PuroresuFlow WWE is never taking this guy back 🤷‍♂️

WWE Hall of Famer blasted Jon Moxley for his wrestling style

While many deem Jon Moxley as the face of AEW, there are still people firing shots at him for his in-ring style.

Many wrestling fans and veterans have criticized Moxley for excessive blood inclusion in his bouts over the years. WWE legend Bret Hart recently joined the list by hammering the 37-year-old for his hardcore antics.

During an interview with HN Live (which has since been deleted from their YouTube channel), Bret Hart cited Jon Moxley as an example of what kind of product fans should refrain from watching.

"AEW has kind of gone in a bad direction, I think, with all the violence and gore. I watched some episodes. I’m watching AEW, and I’m watching, who used to be Dean Ambrose, sticking a fork in somebody’s head for like five minutes with a close up on TV. This isn’t wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off. I don’t watch that stuff anymore. Wrestling is going in some bad directions because people don’t know what wrestling is or wrestling was," said Hart.

The 3-time AEW World Champion will be in his wheelhouse at the upcoming Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite on July 19.

