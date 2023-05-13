WWE SmackDown Superstar seemingly takes a shot at AEW star Saraya

A recently drafted WWE SmackDown Superstar took to social media to express his appreciation for his new boss, apparently at the expense of AEW star Saraya.

Grayson Waller made his debut for the blue brand last night after spending several years with NXT. He appeared alongside Adam Pearce, and the two could be seen having a brief conversation. Pearce stated that the winner of the bout between Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles would appear as a guest next week on the Aussie's talk show segment, The Grayson Waller Effect.

Waller further shared this news on his Instagram page.

"It’s so nice to finally have a boss that listens. The Grayson Waller Effect debuts next week on Smackdown," Waller posted.

Many eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the similarity between Waller's post and Saraya's promo from the September 28th, 2022, edition of Dynamite, in which she said: "It's so good to have a boss that finally listens to me."

Was Grayson Waller actually taking a dig at his AEW counterpart?. Nonetheless, he definitely caught the masses' attention and got fans talking.

Another debuting star scores a shocking victory on last night's SmackDown

Grayson Waller was not the only NXT call-up from the recent Draft. Former North American Champion Cameron Grimes was also drafted to SmackDown and made his in-ring debut for the brand against Baron Corbin.

Corbin has not been having the best of luck in the ring lately, so it is no surprise that Grimes was able to pick up the win. However, very few could have predicted that the match would only last six seconds.

With Grimes making quick work of his opponent, it seems as though he is on the cusp of becoming a major player on WWE's blue brand. As for Corbin, his series of unfortunate events just does not seem to end.

