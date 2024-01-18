"You're going to hurt" - Top AEW star sends a brutal warning to Sting

A rising AEW star has issued a brutal warning to Sting after a recent in-ring incident on Dynamite.

Last week's Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite saw Sting and Darby Allin defeat Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in a Texas Tornado Tag match. During the match, The Don Callis Family double-teamed against Allin to launch him across the ring and hit his head on the ropes.

The brutal swing spot was one of the more viral moments coming out of the Homecoming Dynamite from Daily's Place. The Embodiment Of Willpower recently opened up on the same during an interaction with The Sporting Tribune. Hobbs said that he and Takeshita were out to make a statement, and warned that The Icon and his protégé would ''remember being in the ring'', should they lock horns in the future.

"We were trying to go out and win the match. We were going out to make a statement. I guarantee you those two know, the next time you get in the ring with us, you're going to hurt. Unfortunately, it didn't come out the way we wanted to, but they're going to remember being in the ring with Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Hobbs and Takeshita will get another chance to square off against Sting and Allin. The wrestling legend is set to wrestle his retirement match at AEW Revolution on March 3 in Greensboro, NC. Sting and Allin vs. The Young Bucks is expected to be confirmed tonight.

Wrestling legend wants Sting to wrestle singles match at AEW Revolution

There's been a lot of criticism over AEW's decision to book Sting in a tag team bout for his retirement match. There was even more negative feedback after it was revealed that The Young Bucks would likely be the opponents at Revolution.

Many AEW fans wondered why the promotion didn't book Sting vs. Darby Allin for Revolution, but this was likely never an option as the 64-year-old wants to look good on his way out, and a tag team match allows him to be protected.

Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and gave his thoughts on The Icon's retirement. The ECW Original believes The Stinger can still have one great singles match to end his career.

Dreamer also commented on Ric Flair and how he'd like to see Sting vs. Flair but there's no chance of that happening. The Nature Boy will be in Sting's corner at Revolution.

"I feel that if you had a younger talent to do that, yes, to make Sting great. But Sting has to get into a feud with somebody, real quick. In a perfect world, the final match for Sting is Ric Flair, but that's not happening. I'd love to see him have one last singles match, I do feel he could have one great last singles match. But then I would have to say, who would it be? When you're saying goodbye in the fashion that Sting is saying goodbye, surely you'd want to have one last singles match?," he said.

Sting has wrestled 24 matches since making his AEW in-ring debut at Revolution 2021, and Allin has been his partner every single time. At times, they have teamed up with other top stars such as CM Punk and The Hardys. The Vigilante and The Invisible Man are undefeated in all 24 matches.

