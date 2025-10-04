On-screen relationship with WWE legend's daughter, Engaged to Alexa Bliss - 3 facts about AEW's Buddy Matthews that fans may have forgotten

AEW star Buddy Matthews is currently sidelined due to an injury he suffered while wrestling Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia. He is one of the Tony Khan-led company's biggest assets and is worthy of becoming a world champion someday.

Buddy Matthews is married to former WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. They reportedly began dating in 2022 and got engaged in 2023. They eventually tied the knot last year. The former Cruiserweight Champion has had a complicated career and life so far. Even though information about his time in the wrestling industry is readily available, many often forget some interesting things about him.

Many things happened with the former Buddy Matthews during his time in World Wrestling Entertainment. Here are three amazing facts about him.

#3. Buddy Matthews was an ally of Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. Furthermore, he is the leader of The Vision, a faction that, apart from him, consists of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman (manager).

The Architect has been a part of numerous factions throughout his career. Interestingly, people often forget that several years back, he was allied with Buddy Matthews and Authors of Pain.

The partnership between Matthews and Rollins was brief but memorable. The duo even held the World Tag Team Championships once had amazing chemistry. It is unlikely that the two stars will ever team up again in the future, but as the saying goes, never say never.

#2. Matthews had a love storyline with Rey Mysterio's daughter

When the former Buddy Matthews was allied with Seth Rollins in WWE's pandemic era, he was simultaneously in a love angle with Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah Mysterio. This storyline had potential, but WWE dropped it within a few months.

Aalyah and the former WWE star even shared a kiss on SmackDown. In a 2021 interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Australian-native revealed that he was uncomfortable kissing the legend's daughter, who was nineteen at the time.

"I wasn’t comfortable kissing Aalyah. I did that because it was my job and it was going to create more drama in the story. Originally, there was no kiss scripted. They [the producers] went and they talked to Vince about something. They come back and they pitch it to me but they are kind of weird. Then they say ‘…and then you kiss her.’ I start laughing and go ‘fuck off.’ But then they are like ‘No we are serious.’" he said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

#1. He was engaged to Alexa Bliss

This seems like a fever dream now, but once upon a time, Alexa Bliss and Buddy Matthews were engaged. They met in NXT and were together till 2018. The couple even had a pet pig together.

Even after going their separate ways, Bliss and Matthews are reportedly still good friends. The former is now married to musician Ryan Cabrera. Together, they have a daughter, who was born in November 2023. Furthermore, Bliss is the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Charlotte Flair.

