One female star will sit perfectly as CM Punk's partner against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, but she's in AEW 

A top AEW star could prove to be the perfect partner for CM Punk, as The Best in the World battles his archenemy, Seth Rollins, and his wife, Becky Lynch, in WWE.

The closing act at WWE Clash In Paris 2025 was a Fatal Four-Way Match in which Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. Toward the end of the bout, The Second City Saint nearly had Rollins beat, but before he could deliver the final blow, a masked figure emerged and low-blowed Punk, allowing Rollins to retain his gold. That figure turned out to be WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

Now that he's dealing with both Seth and Becky, The Second City Saint needs backup, and interestingly, he has the best possible option in the form of Mercedes Mone. However, the problem is that The CEO is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk needs a partner, and he is seemingly going to get one

On last night's episode of RAW, CM Punk came out to the ring and threatened to hijack the show if The Visionary didn't show up and meet him face-to-face in the ring. Moments later, Seth's music hit, but it was Becky Lynch who emerged, much to Punk's dismay.

The Man and The Best in the World exchanged verbal jabs before Rollins showed up on stage and challenged Punk to come after him. The former AEW star's attempts to exit the ring were blocked by Becky. The 46-year-old finally managed to walk past The Man, only for Seth to exit the stage. Punk then turned around and received multiple slaps across the face from Becky. The Chicago native finally left the ring, but not before he warned Lynch that she and Rollins would regret their actions.

Considering the developments on RAW, The Voice of The Voiceless needs a partner to back him up and stop Rollins and Lynch from walking all over him. Moreover, Punk's last words to Becky insinuate that he's going to get backup to take care of the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

AEW star Mercedes Mone is on par with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling. The Man has achieved a legendary status in WWE, having won multiple championships and being a trailblazer for women's wrestling due to her in-ring work and authentic connection with fans. There are very few women who can match the stature of the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion. One of them is AEW's Mercedes Mone.

The former Sasha Banks may have won numerous championships during her time in WWE, but it's in AEW where she has since attained global recognition. The reigning AEW TBS Champion currently holds nine belts across various promotions and is eyeing Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 belts simultaneously.

During their NXT days, Becky and Mone were part of the Four Horsewomen. Now, they are on equal footing in terms of individual success, and if Punk had been able to team up with The CEO, it would have been the perfect counter to Rollins and Lynch.

CM Punk keeps a tab on Mercedes Mone's career

In June 2025, Tony Khan announced a title match between Mercedes Mone and the then-CMLL World Women's Champion Zeuxis for Grand Slam: Mexico. Shortly after that announcement, Mone shared a post on X to promote the match.

Her post was then screenshotted and posted by CMLL on its Instagram account.

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado 5Beltz…Moné doesn’t want to wait til #AEWAllInTexas to win another title…so next week at Grand Slam: Mexico I want to challenge for the CMLL World Women’s Championship. 🇲🇽 #aewdynamite

CMLL's post on IG caught the attention of CM Punk, who reacted with a like.

This tells us that The Second City Saint might be keeping tabs on Mone's career. Considering that they have never worked together, the reason could be that Punk likes The CEO's work, or it could be due to the connection between Mone and Punk's wife, with the former Sasha Banks having called AJ Lee an inspiration during her initial years in the business.

