Potential WWE return timeline; Major role on RAW & SmackDown - 4 William Regal rumors you need to know 

William Regal has been causing a stir in the wrestling world lately without even uttering a word. According to multiple reports, there's a ton of speculation that The Gentleman Villain could be WWE-bound.

Reports initially broke about his possible WWE return after Triple H took to social media to pay homage to the veteran. So far, there have been four major reports that have shaped the consensus surrounding the rumors. Continue reading as we list 4 William Regal WWE return rumors you need to know.

#4 - Triple H and WWE have reportedly discussed bringing William Regal back to the promotion

Could WWE fans see the return of The Gentleman Villain?

Triple H and William Regal have a long and storied history together, but modern-day fans are likely far more familiar with their joint involvement in WWE NXT. During a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE had been discussing Regal's return.

"I would just say that when his contract is up, it would not surprise me. Tony can make him a better offer and all that. It is certainly something that has been discussed. I will just say that," Meltzer said.

Meltzer continued, speculating how long he believed the veteran still had on his AEW contract.

"His contract is not up for a long time. I think was only a one-year deal...I was told a date but it might be wrong but it was still months away. Several months away. I don't know what the situation is. I think it will probably be all explained," Meltzer said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co).

Since Shawn Michaels is currently at the helm of WWE NXT, some believe that Triple H could be cultivating a far bigger role for Regal on the main roster.

#3 - Dave Meltzer believes Regal's return is a "possibility" due to a contract clause

During another episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that there's a possibility that William Regal could be WWE-bound, due to a contract clause.

“There’s stuff that I can’t say, but… whatever the three-year contract is, there’s something up here, okay? And it is certainly a possibility that he’s going back.” (H/T: Wrestle Talk)

While the contract clause was not initially disclosed by any of the involved parties, it could explain how the veteran could be on his way back to WWE despite only being with AEW for close to a year.

#2 - WWE staff reportedly want Triple H to bring William Regal back to become a GM for the main roster

According to a report from XeroNews, unnamed WWE staff are pushing Triple H to bring The Gentleman Villain back to the promotion. Additionally, the report also corroborated that Regal possibly had a clause in his contract that other AEW stars didn't have.

"It seems Regal likely had something in his AEW contract that many others didn't. We have also learnt that some in WWE want regal as an on screen GM for main roster" - XeroNews tweeted.

William Regal's stints as the General Manager of SmackDown and NXT are fondly remembered by fans and talent alike.

#1 - AEW talent believes that William Regal's contract expires in December 2022

William Regal was recently ruthlessly attacked by MJF.

Both PWInsider and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted that there's a solid understanding among AEW talent that The Gentleman Villain's contract expires at the end of this month (December). Fightful additionally corroborated Dave Meltzer's report on interest from WWE's side.

Due to the brutal attack on Regal during this week's AEW Dynamite, some have speculated that it was a way to write the veteran off television. Unfortunately, Jon Moxley will likely not be able to get revenge on his former mentor, leaving that storyline in the dust.

