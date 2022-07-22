Predicting the next holder of each title in AEW 

Despite still being a relatively new promotion, AEW already has many championships. It started with the AEW Championship, the Women's Championship, and the Tag Team Championship.

In its three-and-a-half years of existence, the company has added three more belts. The first was the TNT title, followed by the TBS Championship and the All-Atlantic title.

Also, championships from both New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor have been defended on AEW programming.

There's also the FTW title, but that belt is not recognized as an official championship. It was defended on the latest Dynamite and will be defended again next week. Despite that, it will not be included here due to it not being listed with the other titles on the AEW site.

The current AEW Champion, CM Punk, is out injured at the moment. When will he return? Jade Cargill is the inaugural and current TBS Champion. How long will she hold onto her title?

In this article, we make predictions for the next holder of each title in AEW.

#6 The All-Atlantic Championship is AEW's newest belt

Pac finally won a title after being one of the company's first signees.

Pac won a fatal four-way match at Forbidden Door to become the inaugural All-Atlantic Champ, defeating Clark Connors, Miro, and Malakai Black. If the title is going to feature predominantly international stars, then there is a plethora of them to choose from on the roster.

Penta Oscura and Rey Fenix were a part of the tournament, as were Andrade and Buddy Matthews. Tomohiro Ishii qualified for the Forbidden Door match but bowed out due to injury. For that reason, he will be a challenger at some point.

But with so many top stars already on the roster, the next champ is likely to come from within AEW. Miro has the backing of the fans, but Malakai Black needs a title to make the House of Black truly dangerous.

Prediction - Malakai Black makes the House of Black the new home of the All-Atlantic title.

#5 Who will end Jade Cargill's dominant run as TBS Champion?

Cargill hasn't lost since joining the roster.

Stars like Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Marina Shafir have given Jade Cargill a run for her money. Even with their best efforts, however, Cargill has remained TBS Champion since winning the title in January of this year.

AEW has a habit of treating WWE stars like a big deal in the first few months after their debut. However, eventually, the company relies heavily on Britt Baker and Cargill despite the big-name additions. Toni Storm did pick up a win over The DMD in their most recent match, but the rest of the roster still sits behind Jade and Britt.

Athena is the most recent former WWE star to join AEW. Since Cargill is earmarked as one of the top women in the company, she'll win the Women's Championship. But for her ascension to start, she needs to drop the TBS Championship. Athena is a logical and deserving choice to take the belt from the loudmouth Champion.

Prediction - Athena knocks Cargill off her perch.

#4 The TNT title has changed hands many times in its short history

Will Wardlow have a lengthy reign as TNT Champion?

Wardlow recently defeated Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion. It ended a long feud where Sky and Sammy Guevara traded both the belt and their face/heel status.

With the title changing hands nearly 10 times since its inception, Wardlow will hopefully have a long reign. The title needs someone to legitimize it.

Since Wardlow won the belt recently, he could carry it into 2023. When he does drop the belt, it should be through shady means.

While MJF would make sense, his status is currently up in the air. Ricky Starks deserves to be more than the FTW Champion, so dethroning the big man would set him up nicely for the future. He also has Powerhouse Hobbs to help him cheat to win.

Prediction - Ricky Starks adds a TNT Championship run to his resume.

#3 The Tag Team titles belong to Swerve in Our Glory

The Young Bucks are the only two-time Tag Team Champions in AEW history. Their second run, however, was rather short. The titles might be a device for Swerve and Keith Lee to eventually turn on each other.

There are many deserving teams, including the Lucha Brothers, the Blackpool Combat Club, and the Acclaimed. The House of Black and reDragon are also formidable.

All of those teams are good, but FTR has been booked as one of the best teams of all time. They currently hold multiple Championships. When they held the AEW Tag Titles, however, they had the shortest reign in company history. A good remedy, especially if they drop the ROH Tag Titles, is to give them a better run as AEW Tag Champions.

Prediction - FTR adds to their impressive run by beating Swerve and Lee.

#2 What is the future of the AEW Women's Championship?

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 I was just reminded on how blessed my life is. This week I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way: trainers, coaches, promoters, teachers, family members, fans,etc for your unconditional support and love. #attitudeofgratitude I was just reminded on how blessed my life is. This week I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way: trainers, coaches, promoters, teachers, family members, fans,etc for your unconditional support and love. #attitudeofgratitude https://t.co/oc3UWIX0Kc

Thunder Rosa should be having a great run as the AEW Women's Champion. She knocked off one of the company's building blocks to become the new titleholder.

Despite defeating Britt Baker for the title, her booking could be better. She appears briefly on screen each week, and sometimes only once. Since winning the title in March, she's wrestled five matches for AEW. The TBS Champion, however, often appears on both Rampage and Dynamite each week.

Whether it's in a match or her usual backstage promo, Cargill features much more than Thunder Rosa. The imposing TBS Champ is earmarked for a big future, so she'll beat Rosa for the Women's title. The only thing up for debate is whether they have her drop the TBS title first or book her as a double Champ.

Prediction - Jade Cargill beats Thunder Rosa.

#1 What's the fate of the AEW/Interim title?

CM Punk's return from injury will clear up a lot of things.

A lot will come into focus once Punk returns from his unfortunate injury. It might even be as soon as All Out in September. He defeated Hangman Page but was forced to vacate the Championship when his injury was revealed.

In his absence, Jon Moxley became the Interim Champion. He's a trusted and popular veteran who always puts forth entertaining matches. Once the titles are unified, CM Punk should come out on top. He just won the belt in May and hasn't had an official reign.

The question then shifts to who could possibly dethrone Punk. Again, if MJF's status wasn't up in the air, he'd be the perfect choice. Taking that out of consideration, there are a few options. Adam Cole could use the win, as could Bryan Danielson. Danielson's future, however, is also up in the air.

Other stars like Kenny Omega or Miro would make sense, but Wardlow has been built up brilliantly over the last two years. He also said that he wanted to face Punk, the Champion, and not compete for the interim title. He'll be the one to take the belt from The Voice of the Voiceless.

Prediction - Wardlow waits for Punk's return and defeats the legend for the title.

