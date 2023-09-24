Released WWE star to return as John Cena's partner at Fastlane 2023? Exploring the possibility

John Cena faced the wrath of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. Firstly, his partner against the duo at Fastlane, AJ Styles, was taken out with a vicious beatdown, and then Cena himself got attacked to end the show.

So the question is, who will be on The Leader of the Cenation's side during his bout against Sikoa and Uso at the upcoming premium live event? Reports suggested that LA Knight was penciled in to be John Cena's partner, but the 40-year-old star tested positive for COVID-19 and could be a doubt for Fastlane.

Enter CM Punk. The Second City Saint's turbulent stint with AEW finally came to an end earlier this month with his firing. There have been rumors about Punk wanting a possible return to WWE, although the Stamford-based company's stance is not very clear.

If CM Punk is ready to leave his backstage baggage behind this time around, he could prove to be a decent addition to the global juggernaut's roster. And what better way to bring him back than being John Cena's partner at Fastlane. The duo had a remarkable rivalry in the early 2010s and even teamed up on some occasions.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso's attack on AJ Styles might make other current WWE Superstars hesitant to help the 16-time world champion. However, Punk doesn't fall under that category, and he would be a more than capable partner for The Leader of the Cenation.

Once John Cena and CM Punk are done with Sikoa and Uso, the two stars could even have a final match against each other, possibly at Survivor Series in Chicago, wowing the fans one last time.

WWE veteran had an issue with John Cena's beatdown angle on WWE SmackDown

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso decimating John Cena on the Friday night show.

The veteran highlighted how, despite the segment going on for a "long time," no one came out to help the WWE icon.

"It was a long time, which means to me that John Cena has absolutely no friends in that dressing room. It used to be on some shows, some underneath guys would run out there and get the sh*t beat out of them or something, and the guy is still laying there, okay I got it," said Mantell. [From 22:56 to 23:11]

It will be interesting to see who is ready to team up with Cena against Sikoa and Uso at the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Do you want John Cena and CM Punk to have one last match in the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.