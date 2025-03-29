Rhea Ripley to introduce former WWE star as her newest ally on RAW after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is on a quest to regain her belt on The Road to WrestleMania 41. While The Nightmare no longer has The Judgment Day to back her up, she could bring in a formidable ally of her own. The ally could be none other than the former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya.

Ad

Rhea Ripley lost her Women's World Title to IYO SKY victory on Monday Night RAW at the start of this month. The latter took advantage of a distraction caused by the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair. The Eradicator will take on The Genius Of The SKY in a rematch for the championship next week, with The EST serving as the special guest referee in the bout.

On the other hand, Saraya recently announced on her new podcast that she was mutually parting ways with AEW "on excellent terms." The Anti-Diva has been missing from the squared circle since October and has been busy promoting and working on her non-wrestling projects in the meantime. The star has also openly declared her interest in returning to her former stomping grounds and once again taking up her old character in the company; Paige.

Ad

Trending

Notably, while speaking in a recent interview, The Anti-Diva spoke about wanting to face off against Rhea Ripley in WWE. Interestingly, she also claimed that the duo would "make a really good tag team." The Australian has a tall task ahead of her in trying to dethrone IYO SKY, and even if she does so, she will have to defend the strap afterward against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. Her odds of walking out with the championship would be further cut short if all three women battle for the WWE Women's World Title at The Showcase of The Immortals. This is where Saraya comes in.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Anti-Diva could help The Nightmare win her upcoming WrestleMania bout by returning at The Show of Shows as her ally. The two stars can form a formidable duo and could even go after the Women's Tag Titles. After a while the creative can also book an angle where Saraya stabs Ripely in the back and turns heel. The two former friends could then enter a feud against each other, making for a memorable storyline.

Ad

All in all, the above-mentioned angles are mere speculation at the moment and the fans will have to tune in to find out how the story progresses.

Saraya could be headed back to WWE

On the heels of Saraya's exit from All Elite Wrestling, conjecture began to arise on social media suggesting that the former WWE Divas Champion could be on her way back to the WWE. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that this may indeed be the case, and claimed that Tony Khan released the star from her current deal.

Ad

"I don't know it, but I certainly suspect she's going back to WWE. She still had several months left on her deal... He [Tony Khan] let her out to go. So, that may be his new thing now. 'They don't want to be here? I'll let them go.'" [H/T:WrestlingInc.]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what lies next for Saraya in the pro-wrestling world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback