Ricky Steamboat to screw over CM Punk this weekend? Exploring 5 likely signs

CM Punk's AEW Collision run has been nothing less than newsworthy from the outset. Whether he is eating a pinfall in big matches or cutting one of his trademark scathing promos, the wrestling world can't help but talk about the Second City Saint.

His upcoming bout with Ricky Starks will generate just as much buzz, especially with the inclusion of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat as the bout's special guest referee.

Given Steamboat's history with CM Punk from their shared time in Ring of Honor two decades ago, one would think that this stipulation favors the "Real" AEW World Champion. However, this might not be the case, and there are signs that The Dragon's inclusion may, in fact, do the opposite.

Here are five scenarios in which Ricky Steamboat could screw over CM Punk on Collision this weekend:

#5. CM Punk cements his heel turn

Since his return on the debut episode of Collision, CM Punk has been receiving a mixed response from the AEW faithful, leading many to believe that he could become a fully-fledged villain imminently.

While this has not happened just yet, Punk has not been shy about leaning into the hostile reception and teasing a heel turn. He could take this one step further this Saturday by provoking Ricky Steamboat to the point where The Dragon sides with Ricky Starks.

This could involve a physical attack or other heelish tomfoolery. Either way, Punk getting on the wrong side of a beloved legend is a surefire way to ensure that he establishes himself as AEW's next top bad guy, possibly setting up a long-awaited rivalry with The Elite down the line.

#4. Ricky Starks outsmarts his rival once again

In their previous encounters, Ricky Starks has scored victories over the self-proclaimed Best In The World not by being the better wrestler but rather by using his wit and slyness to find shortcuts. The same could happen in their next match.

Punk chose Ricky Steamboat as the special guest referee for his next bout, knowing that the legend is going to call the match right down the middle, but the same could be said for the officials of previous matches with Starks. None of the other referees intended to screw over the Straight Edge Superstar, but Starks managed to outsmart them.

From a kayfabe perspective, it would not make sense that Steamboat is somehow a better official than the active referees on AEW's staff. So while the WWE legend might not intentionally screw over Punk, history could repeat itself nonetheless.

#3. Huge rematch to take place at All In?

As of yet, CM Punk's plans for AEW All In have not been revealed. It's unthinkable that Tony Khan would have such a monumental event without one of his biggest stars, so the upcoming episode of Collision could be used to set up a blockbuster match for the Voice of the Voiceless at Wembley Stadium.

Having Ricky Steamboat screw over CM Punk not only allows the multi-time world champion to save face but also opens the door for a massive rematch against Starks at AEW's biggest-ever show to bring their feud to a conclusive end.

On top of this, a stipulation could be added to their next encounter - one which does not allow Starks to bend the rules to score a victory. The U.K. crowd would undoubtedly love to see this happen.

#2. Starks becomes the new face of Collision

Throughout his entire AEW run, the word most commonly associated with Ricky Starks is "potential." It seems as though the higher-ups know that he can be a major star, and he has been on the cusp of reaching that point, but he is yet to have that one big, defining moment that solidifies him among the promotion's top players.

Having him score a third consecutive victory over CM Punk would no doubt seal his spot a the top of the company. Additionally, with MJF currently making the most of a pseudo-babyface run, there is a Ricky Starks-shaped spot available for a new wily villain.

With the momentum the "Absolute" star has behind him at the moment, now might be the right time to pull the trigger and commit to a massive push for the young talent.

#1. Ricky Steamboat shocks the world

Throughout his storied, decorated career, Ricky Steamboat has been beloved by fans. The perennial babyface has never even come close to becoming a heel and is often seen as one of the most trustworthy characters in wrestling history.

This is extremely rare, as even the most staunch heroes have ventured over to the dark side. Legends like Sting, Hulk Hogan, and even Bruno Sammartino have all enjoyed heel runs, but never Steamboat.

With Collision going head-to-head with WWE SummerSlam this weekend, Tony Khan will need to come up with a great idea to keep fans talking about his product. Having The Dragon screw over CM Punk and turn heel for the first time ever could be that huge moment AEW needs.

