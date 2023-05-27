Roman Reigns' cousin, Mandy Rose confronts WWE veteran - 5 Surprise debuts that can realistically happen at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

AEW Double or Nothing is right around the corner, emanating this weekend from Las Vegas, Nevada. The signature event is set to be headlined by the Four Pillars Match for the AEW World Championship between MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and Darby Allin.

Given that the pay-per-view is typically the biggest show of the year, AEW President Tony Khan could be planning a number of huge surprises this Sunday. But which ones are realistically possible? We break down five scenarios that could actually happen at Double or Nothing.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Darren Young could confront AEW couple Juice Robinson and Toni Storm

Former WWE star and current NJPW star Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) had quite the showing at NJPW Resurgence. He was involved in a Street Fight with current AEW star Juice Robinson. Unfortunately, he would suffer a loss after interference from Juice's real-life wife, Toni Storm.

It's clear the issues between both men are far from over. Following the Bullet Club Gold member's attack on Ricky Stark on Dynamite, Rosser took to Twitter, issuing a challenge to Robinson.

While the former NJPW US Champion does not have a match scheduled for Double or Nothing, Toni Storm is set to take on Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's Championship. This could lead to Fred Rosser making a surprise cameo, interfering with Toni Storm's title match as a measure of revenge.

#4. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Sacs joins Saraya and The Outcasts

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



Not sure what her no compete is like, if she has one at all, given that she was straight up fired. What are the odds that they change their plans, and Mandy Rose is Saraya’s partner?Not sure what her no compete is like, if she has one at all, given that she was straight up fired. #AEWRampage What are the odds that they change their plans, and Mandy Rose is Saraya’s partner?Not sure what her no compete is like, if she has one at all, given that she was straight up fired. #AEWRampage https://t.co/ox4Inky3KO

Speaking of The Outcasts, the female faction comprising Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho could soon welcome another former WWE Superstar as their newest member.

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has been one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling since leaving WWE in December 2022 and focusing on her fan subscription site, which has been highly profitable.

While she might not be rushing to get back into wrestling, AEW could be seen as an attractive option, as Tony Khan has no qualms about letting his talents engage in such third-party ventures. This could be a key factor in Mandy choosing AEW as her next employer.

Mandy and Saraya also share a history as members of another faction, Absolution, during their time in WWE. The blonde would make a perfect fit for the heel group.

#3. Roman Reigns's cousin Jacob Fatu

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Jacob Fatu was asked about the possibility that he may one day join The Bloodline. "𝐈'𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐝'𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬.” (Fightful) Jacob Fatu was asked about the possibility that he may one day join The Bloodline. "𝐈'𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐝'𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬.” (Fightful) https://t.co/kods4Xjkr7

Current MLW National Openweight Champion Jacob Fatu has dominated the promotion for the last four years. The Samoan wrestler also happens to be cousins with the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Despite their family connection, it doesn't seem like Fatu will be joining The Bloodline or WWE anytime soon. It seems the company has passed up on signing Fatu on multiple occasions.

This is the perfect opportunity for AEW to capitalize and add another star to their stacked roster. He only has to look no further than MJF, an MLW alumni, to see where his future career could pan out if he were to join Tony Khan's promotion.

He would be a perfect contender for Wardlow's TNT Championship as well. Imagine a battle between the two behemoths. Fatu would also stand out from the roster with his impressive size and aggression.

#2. AEW star Kenny Omega's former tag team partner Kota Ibushi

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “(Kota) Ibushi’s shoulder’s not healing so great right now unfortunately.”



- Kenny Omega

(via CEO Gaming) “(Kota) Ibushi’s shoulder’s not healing so great right now unfortunately.”- Kenny Omega(via CEO Gaming) https://t.co/kOx1csT0pV

Former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi seems destined to join AEW. His best friend and former tag team partner, Kenny Omega, is an EVP with the company and one of their top stars.

The Golden Star has made it clear he wants to join up with his old friend in All Elite Wrestling and has been angling for a meeting with Tony Khan. He has already been wrestling regularly on US soil, whether in GCW’s The Collective 2023 event in Los Angeles, Josh Barnett’s BloodSport 9, or Janela’s Spring Break 7.

With Forbidden Door on the horizon, it makes sense for Ibushi to debut at Double or Nothing and align himself with The Elite in their battle against the Blackpool Combat Club.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg confronts MJF after the main event

AEW World Champion MJF might have to contend with more than just the three men he will be facing at Double or Nothing

According to reports, WWE Hall of Famer and current free agent is rumored to be interested in joining All Elite Wrestling in time to headline the All In show at Wembley Stadium. If The Salt of the Earth manages to survive his World Championship match, he could face Da Man next.

Alternatively, Goldberg could be interested in challenging an old WCW rival in Sting. The Icon has made it clear that he is winding down his career and could be tempted to have one last hurrah against Goldberg. It would be a fitting end to two of the greatest names that WCW has ever produced.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : Who is a more realistic debutant at AEW Double or Nothing? Goldberg Mandy Rose 13 votes