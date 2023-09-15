Roman Reigns may not return to WWE alone

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE programming since the August 11 episode of SmackDown.

During the SummerSlam fallout show, Jey Uso superkicked The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, and eventually his brother, Jimmy Uso, who cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam. After fending off the Bloodline, Jey quit the company, much to everyone's dismay.

However, the 38-year-old has since been moved to RAW, and the Bloodline civil war appears to have culminated. With Jimmy teasing reuniting with The Bloodline, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Roman Reigns.

Latest reports have suggested that The Head of the Table could be back on the road with WWE ahead of the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 4. He's also expected to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia, though there's no word on his opponent.

If the rumors are true and The Tribal Chief does return in time for the marquee event, he might not be the only one.

CM Punk is another name who could make a shocking return on the same night as Roman Reigns to set up a blockbuster dream bout.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been heavily linked with WWE since his AEW firing, with rumors insinuating that he attempted to return in the aftermath of the infamous All Out brawl late last year.

Now that he's supposedly a free agent, Triple H could bury the hatchet with The Second City Saint and bring him back for one last run.

Believe it or not, Reigns' title run has started becoming stale, and he desperately needs someone of his stature to stay hot heading into WrestleMania next year.

If there's anyone who can give Roman Reigns a run for his money, it's CM Punk. The promo battle would itself give fans to sink their teeth into. Moreover, with Paul Heyman in the mix, the angle has the potential to draw massive eyeballs to the product.

Roman Reigns blasted CM Punk in the past

CM Punk's wrestling return to AEW in 2021 will go down in history as one of the biggest moments of the last decade. However, Roman Reigns didn't seem very excited about his comeback.

Speaking to Complex, The Tribal Chief lashed out at the Chicago native for being old and asserted that he wouldn't elevate him if the two men were to meet in the ring someday:

"If our audience wanted to see it [CM Punk returning to WWE] and they were clamoring for it, couldn’t shut up about it, and all the stars aligned, as a businessman and as a performer who was trying to seek out the very best for the audience and try to captivate, I wouldn’t say no. But I mean, on a personal level, it doesn’t do anything for me. That’s not going to elevate me at all. He’s older now. I haven’t really seen a full match. I’ve seen a clip or two. And to me, a step or two has been lost," said Reigns.

Based on Roman Reigns' comments about CM Punk, it's a storyline that writes itself. But only time will tell whether this fantasy matchup gets real.

