Roman Reigns' title run could have been in serious jeopardy if WWE hadn't released 2-time World Heavyweight Champion

Roman Reigns is having the run of a lifetime, having defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against a litany of talents. However, there's one opponent he still hasn't faced.

A bout against this star would have been a dream for everyone if it had happened. The star in question is Jeff Hardy. Reigns and Hardy have never crossed each other's paths in a singles competition. The two men were even on the same brand before The Charismatic Enigma was let go of his contract by the company, citing "erratic behavior" at a live event.

In an interview with Jared Myers last year, Hardy expressed his desire to get in the ring with The Tribal Chief someday:

"Hopefully yeah, I would love to go back," Hardy said, regarding a potential WWE return in the future. "They released me and tried to make me go to rehab, but I’m just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times but then I said, ‘so you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?’ No."

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 🤦🏽‍♂️ I feel robbed that we didn’t get Jeff Hardy Vs Roman Reigns in a TLC match🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/WrestlePurists… I feel robbed that we didn’t get Jeff Hardy Vs Roman Reigns in a TLC match 😭🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

If WWE hadn't released the former WWE Champion, he would have posed a legitimate threat to The Head of the Table's historic reign.

While his AEW future remains up in the air, Jeff is still contractually obligated to appear for the company upon proving his sobriety. Given the unprecedented situation, there's a strong chance that Tony Khan may buy out his contract and let him go.

If that happens, a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion could be on the cards. WWE could offer Hardy a chance to return and face Roman Reigns. His run could end with a future Hall of Fame induction.

Matt Hardy also wanted to face Roman Reigns in WWE

Jeff Hardy isn't the only Hardy who regrets not facing Roman Reigns during the tail end of his career. His older brother, Matt Hardy, would have loved to share the squared circle with The Bloodline kingpin.

On an episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy last year, the AEW star addressed missing out on the opportunity to face The Tribal Chief:

"Yes, I really would have loved to have had a match against Roman Reigns. I like Roman Reigns immensely as a performer and also I really like him as a human being too as well. We always got along good, and he’s just a real cool cat and he’s such a hard worker. He’s so smooth, he’s so handsome, he’s so charismatic and he really does have an amazing package."

Much like Jeff, Matt is also contracted to All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future. Only time will tell whether The Hardys Boyz will head back to WWE to face their dream opponent before officially hanging up their boots.

Would you like to see Jeff Hardy return to WWE someday?

