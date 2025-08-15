Former AEW Champion Sends a Message To Asuka; Chooses Her Best Look

A former AEW Champion sent a message to WWE star Asuka after she asked for an opinion online. The Empress of Tomorrow is arguably one of the top female wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion right now. She recently reunited with her Kabuki Warriors teammate, Kairi Sane. On the latest episode of RAW, the Japanese star was seen having some tension with former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY. Amid all this, Asuka took to X (fka Twitter) to share four distinct photos of herself in face paint and asked fans to pick one. Her tweet received a reply from former AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes. In his response, The Natural chose Asuka's fourth look as his favorite:&quot;4 all day,&quot; wrote Dustin.Rhodes has been off All Elite Wrestling television since losing his TNT Title to Kyle Fletcher at Collision a few weeks ago. The Natural, who is one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions along with Sammy Guevara, later confirmed that he has been suffering from a significant injury and will be out for the foreseeable future.Dustin Rhodes undergoing surgery amid AEW absenceIn a response to a fan online, Dustin Rhodes recently revealed that he will be undergoing double knee surgery on Aug 21.&quot;Haha surgery next Thursday,&quot; he wrote.Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodesLINKHaha surgery next ThursdayDustin had earlier confirmed that he carried the injury into his match with Kyle Fletcher at AEW Collision, during which he lost his AEW TNT Title to The Protostar. There was also chatter about The Natural hanging up his boots for good due to this setback, but the 56-year-old has since confirmed his desire to go on. While it seems like there is a long road ahead for Dustin Rhodes, fans of the wrestler will be hoping to see The Natural back in the squared circle sooner rather than later.