Top free agent makes decision to move forward after WWE and AEW negotiations - Reports

WWE's backstage bidding war with AEW continues. New details have been leaked on the potential signing of another big name in the world of pro wrestling.

It's no secret that 2024 is expected to be one of the biggest years for free agency in a long time. One of the names that has been generating buzz is Kamille. She debuted on the indies in 2017 and signed with the NWA in October 2018. Beginning there as Nick Aldis' valet, the Team 3D Academy graduate made her NWA in-ring debut in May 2020 with a win over Madi Maxx. She ended up having the sixth-longest reign with the NWA World Women's Championship at 812 days.

The Brickhouse left the NWA at the end of 2023 and has been a free agent since January 1 as she passed on a potential six-month contract extension with the promotion. At one time, it was thought that she would be headed to WWE, but a new report from PWInsider notes that Kamille is no longer expected to be WWE-bound.

Multiple backstage sources have confirmed that there had been strong interest from both sides, and even one WWE source believed she had been offered a contract to work NXT. The latest update from backstage adds that sources did confirm the end of those talks, as Kamille is moving forward with other options.

While she likely won't be heading to the Stamford-based company, Kamille has been in "deep discussions" with AEW officials. The 2020 NPC Daytona Beach Classic Bodybuilding Champion has a strong interest in pursuing her acting career, and word from backstage is that AEW is a stronger destination for Kamille as it will allow her to pursue more acting work.

Why Kamille is reportedly choosing AEW over WWE

Kamille's future on the big screen was described as a major personal goal for her after she recently filmed for the role of women's wrestling legend June Byers in the forthcoming biopic about her rival - Mildred Burke.

It was previously reported that Kamille was chosen for the Byers role after WWE pulled one of its biggest stars from the movie.

Sources close to the wife of Thom Latimer have noted that her experience working on the set of the movie caused her to be bit by the acting bug in a major way, and now she wants to pursue more work on TV and in movies.

The former NWA Women's World Champion is so interested in working in Hollywood that she has hired representation to help get things going.

