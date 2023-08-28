Saraya and 4 potential opponents for Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) if she debuts in AEW

AEW All In featured quite a number of surprises, including a handful of shots of Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) in attendance. This yet again fueled rumors of her debut in the promotion, despite being injured currently. While Tony Khan has confirmed that she isn't medically cleared yet, what if Mercedes does jump over soon? Other than Saraya, who else could she realistically feud with?

#5 Saraya and Mercedes Moné have a rich history that goes back to their days in WWE

During their runs as Paige and Sasha Banks in WWE, the two women competed on quite a few occasions. Saraya and Moné even teamed up in some instances during their tenures in the promotion. With all the history between the two, could they continue their rivalry in AEW?

While it seems that Mercedes' debut in All Elite Wrestling is bound to her recovery, the Anti-Diva has made it known that she is interested in facing Saraya. Taking all of these factors into consideration, it seems like this is clearly a clash waiting to happen. With the Women's Championship in the balance, the stakes could be even higher.

#4 Jade Cargill might not be the TBS Champion, but she'd be a formidable opponent for Mercedes

Jade Cargill's undefeated streak in AEW set a historic precedent for the promotion that will likely not be overrun anytime soon. However, while she dominated her way through many matches, she never had any important feuds. With Mercedes' debut in the promotion seemingly in the works, the two could collide for a heated match-up.

Cargill has notably kept in touch with Trinity (Naomi), and the two seem to be close friends as well. Trinity and Mercedes the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions before leaving the promotion, which could bring some drama into a feud. On the other hand, Jade could also team up with Mercedes Moné to take on Saraya and another AEW star.

#3 Hikaru Shida had one of the best-received first runs with the AEW Women's Championship

Shida might have unfortunately lost the championship after a very short reign at All In, but her first run with the belt is considered legendary by fans. Her 372 days with the championship is still the longest reign in AEW at the time of writing. While this record could be overtaken someday, at this stage it sets her apart.

Mercedes Moné's time in Japan has exposed her to the Joshi style of pro wrestling, which Hikaru employs as well. The two could even take a feud outside of AEW and into NJPW or STARDOM, where other top Japanese stars could intervene.

#2 Former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter is a fan-favorite star in the promotion

Unfortunately, Hayter recently suffered an injury that sadly resulted in her missing out on All In. While the feuds and angles she was involved with were largely panned online, Jamie Hayter has retained a strong fan following. Because of this and her past as a champion, she'd be on the level to challenge Mercedes Moné.

However, similarly to Mercedes, Jamie will have to first recover from her injury. With her return window only being February 2024, this could line up perfectly with Moné's potential AEW debut.

#1 Britt Baker will undoubtedly clash with Mercedes Moné if she jumps to AEW

The online discourse surrounding Baker's prominence in the promotion is mixed at best. Some have claimed that she is featured too often, which ends up taking chances from other talent. Additionally, the D.M.D. has been at the center of a few controversial backstage reports, and some believe she manipulates Tony Khan.

Despite this, Britt Baker's position in All Elite Wrestling can't be ignored, as well as her status as the top woman in the promotion. Of all the stars on the roster, Baker would be the most believable name to walk out and interrupt Mercedes during her first AEW promo. Only time will tell, but it would be surprising not to see this feud.

Who would you like to see Mercedes face in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.