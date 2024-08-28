Saraya to leave AEW after shocking loss, 2-time WWE Champion to debut as a heel? 5 bold predictions for All Out 2024

AEW All Out 2024 is set to be an exciting event. Following the success of All In 2024, Tony Khan would want to make AEW's next pay-per-view a memorable affair. With stars like Bryan Danielson, Mariah May, and Will Ospreay set to be in action on the show, fans can't afford to miss out on AEW All Out. The event will take place on September 7, 2024.

The pay-per-view will witness Will Ospreay defend his newly won International Championship against PAC. Aside from The Aerial Assassin, other major titleholders are also expected to be a part of the show. Interestingly, many high-profile rivalries could culminate at the upcoming All Out event.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans could witness several exciting surprises unfold at All Out 2024. From shocking heel turns to a much-awaited return, the event could have some major swerves in store for fans.

Here's a look at five bold predictions for All Out 2024:

#5. Killswitch turns on Christian Cage

At All In 2024, Christian Cage emerged victorious in the high-stakes Casino Gauntlet Match to secure himself a shot at the AEW World Championship. The Fatherly figure was helped in his efforts by Killswitch, who destroyed Kyle O'Reilly to ensure that Christian gets the win.

However, Captain Charisma's relationship with the gigantic star is unlikely to get better anytime soon. Christian Cage could still be agitated with the former member of the Jurassic Express, who failed to prevent The Patriarchy from losing their Trios Championship at All In.

If Cage decides to challenge Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at All Out 2024, fans could witness Killswitch finally pull the trigger on his babyface turn. The former TNT Champion could stand up against Christian's abuse and annihilate the Fatherly figure at All Out 2024.

It would be a great way to kickstart the much-anticipated rivalry between Christian Cage and Killswitch, while also allowing Bryan Danielson to keep his title a little longer.

#4. Jamie Hayter destroys Saraya in a matter of minutes

After a 14-month hiatus from in-ring competition, Jamie Hayter finally made her much-awaited AEW return at All In 2024. The ever-shiniest striker went right after Saraya and Harley Cameron at All In, who were angry about not being featured on the London pay-per-view.

At All Out 2024, the two former AEW Women's Champions could engage in a singles match. In a surprising turn of events, Jamie Hayter could squash The Anti-Diva in this contest to secure herself a dominant victory.

As per recent reports, Saraya's current AEW contract is set to expire in September 2024, and it is unclear whether she will re-sign with the Tony Khan-led company at the end of her deal. There is also a good possibility that the erstwhile Paige decides to move on from the Jacksonville-based promotion to make an earth-shattering return to WWE.

If Saraya does end up leaving All Elite Wrestling next month, she could put Jamie Hayter over on her way out. The ever-shiniest striker could conquer the threat of the Anti-Diva at All Out 2024 to resume her reign of dominance in the women's division.

#3. The Hurt Business confronts PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli

In a surprising turn of events, the AEW World Trios Championship changed hands at All In 2024. The trio of PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli defeated The House of Black, The Bang Bang Gang, and The Patriarchy to emerge as the unlikely winners in the Four-Way London Ladder Match.

Although the dominant trio now holds the World Trios Championship, the upcoming few months could be very challenging for PAC and The Blackpool Combat Club. The babyface faction could find themselves face-to-face with a dominant heel group at All Out 2024, which could change the landscape of All Elite Wrestling 2024 forever.

The group in question is The Hurt Business, which is heavily rumored to reunite in AEW in the upcoming months. Now that Bobby Lashley is no longer associated with WWE, there is a good possibility that he could sign with the Tony Khan-led company in the next few weeks.

The two-time WWE Champion could also bring former partners in crime, MVP and Shelton Benjamin, to AEW.

The Blackpool Combat Club could be a solid opponent to pit against The Hurt Business if they decide to join the Jacksonville-based promotion in the near future. The two factions could come to blows with each other at All Out 2024, effectively setting up a hard-hitting Trios Championship match for a later occasion.

#2. Jon Moxley returns to confront Will Ospreay

Jon Moxley was last seen on television at Forbidden Door 2024, where he lost his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito. The Purveyor of Violence has been on an in-ring hiatus since then, which kept him away from All In 2024 as well.

However, The Deathrider could make his return at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view to settle an old score. At All Out 2023, Moxley ended Orange Cassidy's record-breaking title reign to become the new AEW International Champion.

Unfortunately, Moxley's reign as the International Champion did not last much long, as he lost the title to Rey Fenix 17 days later. While The Lunatic Fringe did get his rematch for the International Championship, he was not able to reclaim the prestigious title.

The former AEW World Champion could once again set his sights on the International Championship at All Out 2024. The Purveyor of Violence could confront the reigning champion Will Ospreay, who is scheduled to battle PAC at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Once The Aerial Assassin puts down his vicious opponent at All Out, he could find himself face-to-face with Jon Moxley. It would mark the beginning of an exciting rivalry between the two high-profile stars, who have previously fought against each other in NJPW.

#1. Ricochet turns heel on Will Ospreay to set up a match at AEW Grand Slam

Ricochet sent shockwaves across the wrestling industry at All In 2024. The One and Only made his much-anticipated debut at the Wembley pay-per-view in the Casino Gauntlet match, where he ended up having a show-stealing performance.

Now that Ricochet is finally a member of the AEW roster, fans are eager to see The Future of The Flight cross paths with Will Ospreay. However, there could be a massive twist in the tale when the two breathtaking high-flyers finally come across each other in AEW.

At All Out, Ricochet could come face-to-face with his arch-nemesis, Will Ospreay, after the latter successfully defends his International Championship against PAC. The One and Only could pretend to show respect to The Aerial Assassin, only to eventually take the latter out with a low blow.

The former Intercontinental Champion could proceed to destroy the Commonwealth Kingpin, effectively cementing his heel turn in the process. Taking up the mantle of the bad guy could be an exciting direction for Ricochet's character, who has been playing a bland babyface character for years.

Ricochet's sneak attack could set up a dream match between the two high-flyers at the AEW Grand Slam PPV. Following years of underutilization in WWE, The Highlight of the Night would want to make an instant impact by dethroning Will Ospreay in their first match in Tony Khan's company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback