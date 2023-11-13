Seth Rollins to be attacked by a returning WWE legend following Survivor Series: WarGames match? Looking at the chances

Following his successful title defense against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, Seth Rollins is all set for a blockbuster match at Survivor Series: WarGames.

As announced by Adam Pearce earlier this week, The Visionary will join forces with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to take on The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) and JD McDonagh in a four-on-four WarGames match.

While his World Heavyweight Championship will not be on the line at the marquee premium live event, Rollins will have more to worry about than just a Money In the Bank winner, Damian Priest, lurking around.

Survivor Series could also sow the seeds for a buzzworthy feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Yes, you've read that right. Despite rumors suggesting that the company has shut down the idea of the Chicago native appearing on the November 25th premium live event, Punk could still make his presence felt.

In fact, there are some plans to announce Randy Orton's return before the show to kill the speculation of The Straight Edge Superstar's comeback.

For weeks, WWE has been teasing the second coming of The Second City Saint. It is possible that these not-so-subtle references could lead to Punk showing up as a heel to attack Rollins at the end of the show.

The two men have had social media beef in the past, which could factor into their storyline heading into next year. With The Architect currently without a credible challenger for his World Heavyweight Champion, The Best in the World could give him a run for his money and solidify his reign.

Seth Rollins lambasted CM Punk earlier this year

Speaking with Wrestling Inc, Seth Rollins lashed out at CM Punk over his controversial tirade at All Out media scrum last year, calling him a locker room cancer.

The Visionary even told the former AEW World Champion to stay away from WWE:

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later," said Rollins.

A match between the two men has been brewing in the minds of wrestling fans ever since. Will the company pull the trigger on it at Survivor Series: WarGames? Only time will tell.

