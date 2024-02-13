Solo Sikoa to be taken out by a returning WWE legend before WrestleMania 40? Looking at the possibility

Solo Sikoa has been a constant thorn in the side of every WWE Superstar who has dared to step up against Roman Reigns and his Undisputed Universal Championship.

But could a returning WWE legend in Dustin Rhodes take out The Enforcer before WrestleMania 40?

The Natural is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, but rumor has it his deal expires sometime this year. With The Rock turning heel to join forces with his cousin Roman Reigns on the Road to WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes has been left all alone in this war.

Though he has got some backup in the form of Seth "Freakin" Rollins, there's a cloud of uncertainty over his in-ring status. As unlikely as it may seem, Dustin Rhodes' return to WWE to put Solo Sikoa out of commission would add an extra layer of excitement to this storyline.

The 54-year-old legend recently teased the idea of being in The American Nightmare's corner at The Show of Shows. Stranger things have happened in pro wrestling before, but Tony Khan letting Dustin Rhodes out of his AEW contract to help Cody Rhodes finish his story would be one for the ages.

Dustin Rhodes gets honest about Cody Rhodes' WWE goal

Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Dustin Rhodes opened up about Cody Rhodes' quest to finish his story in WWE:

"Yeah, kind of. I love my brother, but he has to do what he needs to do. He has a story that he’s had in his mind that he has to finish. We’ve all heard it, every single week, ‘finish the story.’ I tell him that all the time. I hope he does. I think he’s probably slated for it this year, at least I’m hoping. He doesn’t know yet. We’re just playing it by ear. He’s working hard, he’s trying his hardest to be the face of that company. It would be nice to get a payoff, the one Rhodes in the family that actually pulls it off, it’s pretty cool."

At the WrestleMania 40 press conference, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes in the face to make things more personal.

Will The American Nightmare exact revenge on The People's Champ when he returns to SmackDown this week? Only time will tell.

