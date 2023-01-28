Surprising name tipped to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 this year

Roman Reigns' historic run with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has got everyone guessing who'd finally be the one to knock The Tribal Chief off his perch.

AEW star Chris Jericho has an intriguing name in mind, and it's none other than Sami Zayn. His ongoing saga with The Bloodline has become the epitome of how long-running storytelling needs to be told in pro wrestling today. There's a twist at every turn, with fans eagerly awaiting its payoff with bated breath.

On RAW's 30th Anniversary this week, Zayn's allegiance was questioned as Roman Reigns put him on trial in his Tribal Court. The odds were stacked against The Honorary Uce, but surprisingly Jey Uso stood up for him and showed conclusive evidence that proved Zayn was "not guilty."

Speaking to the Daily Star, Chris Jericho heaped praise on the Master Strategist's meteoric rise since his match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38:

"I don’t watch WWE just from a time standpoint, but I follow, and I think that story is awesome because it’s organic. They didn’t plan it to be that big. Sami is the perfect example of an organic character that the fans made into a star, and I think it all started last year at WrestleMania with the Johnny Knoxville match at WrestleMania which was brilliant," Jericho said.

Le Champion also added that he would book Sami Zayn to dethrone Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows if it were up to him:

“If I was booking WWE, the main event of WrestleMania would be Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn and Sami goes over. You can bring in Rock, you can put Cody [Rhodes] in the position and bring in Austin, but much like Jericho and Owens, Sami and Roman is the story that’s been grown and built. The pay-off needs to be Sami winning. That’s what I would do," he added. (H/T -Wrestle Talk)

Sami Zayn vows to usurp Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Despite being massively over with fans, Sami Zayn is yet to hold the most prestigious title in WWE.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, the SmackDown Superstar explained why he is the ideal choice to dethrone The Tribal Chief:

"I could win the world title. I could carry it for a while. I could go do talk shows. I could do all that stuff. I don't know if I'm the guy that you could necessarily hitch your wagon to for the next 5-10 years..... Can I win the world title? I think [so]. Especially because of the way the story is done."," Zayn said.

Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble this weekend.

Could Zayn be in cahoots with Owens to pull off a shocking swerve at the Alamodome? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see Sami Zayn win the world title this year? Sound off below.

