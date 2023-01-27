WWE: 4 hints Sami Zayn will leave The Bloodline soon

Sami Zayn has been the center of attention in The Bloodline and WWE over the past several months. His antics have made him a standout star who has even overshadowed the likes of Roman Reigns at times.

Zayn is the only member who hasn’t won a championship in The Bloodline recently. However, he has won over fans with his outstanding mic skills and work in the ring.

In recent weeks, fans have seen The Honorary Uce run into some trouble with Roman Reigns and other members of The Bloodline. Kevin Owens has made things worse for him and has made The Tribal Chief more suspicious.

Fans have seen WWE drop many hints that suggest that it’s time for Sami Zayn to part with The Bloodline. He could get kicked out of the faction soon or turn on his fellow Usos in the coming weeks.

Check out the four hints Sami Zayn will leave The Bloodline soon.

#4. Solo Sikoa did not hesitate in following Roman Reigns’ orders on WWE RAW

Solo Sikoa nearly took out Sami Zayn on WWE RAW.

Sami Zayn was put through a trial on WWE RAW before the Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman played a video package to show that The Honorary Uce did not deserve to remain in the faction anymore.

Sami did not have the words to defend himself in front of The Tribal Chief, and that did not sit well with Reigns. He ordered Solo Sikoa to take out The Honorary Uce, and Sikoa walked up to Zayn immediately.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline prepared to hit Zayn with a Samoan Spike before Jey Uso stopped him. Many fans were surprised to see how Sikoa did not hesitate in preparing to eliminate Zayn from the equation on WWE RAW.

Many fans are aware of how well Zayn and Sikoa have worked together as a team. They have worked several matches together and gone over their opponents. The Enforcer’s actions show that even the man closest to Zayn is ready to sacrifice him for his faction.

#3. Paul Heyman did not tag Sami Zayn in his recent Instagram post

The devil is in the details, and our writer Pranav Unnikrishnan picked out some interesting details in Paul Heyman’s recent Instagram post. Members of The Bloodline won big at last year’s Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, and Heyman is looking to replicate the performance once again this year.

The Wise Man posted that Roman Reigns won the Male Wrestler of the Year Award in 2022, while The Usos were crowned the Tag Team of the Year. Heyman himself won the Promo Skills of the Year Award.

He went on to tag all the stars who won awards, along with Solo Sikoa who wasn’t on the list. Surprisingly, The Wise Man did not tag Sami Zayn, who is currently also part of The Bloodline.

"#WeTheOnes☝🏻

#GOAT #GreatestFactionEver 🐐⁠

#AcknowledgeTheBloodline☝🏻

Last year, The Bloodline dominated #SKWrestlingAwards when they won not 1, not 2 but 3 awards! Will The Island of Relevancy be showered with awards once again during this year's edition of #SKWrestlingAwards?

@WWE @RomanReigns @PaulHeyman @uceyjucey @jonathanfatu @solosikoa @WWEonFox @USA_Network @PeacockTV"

This is a major hint that Zayn is not accepted as a member of The Bloodline internally by Heyman (in storyline). The Wise Man was one of the few men within the faction who were hyping Zayn earlier. It now looks like he too is ready to let go of The Honorary Uce.

#2. Sami Zayn himself has dropped a big hint on Instagram

Jey Uso saved Sami Zayn from impending doom on WWE RAW before Royal Rumble. The two men stood together in the ring after Jey played a video to showcase Zayn’s loyalty to the faction.

Later on, Zayn switched in for an injured Jimmy Uso and helped The Usos retain the RAW Tag Team Championships against Judgment Day. After the win, Zayn was seen eyeing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in his hands while Jey celebrated with him.

After the episode, The Honorary Uce took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself and Jey with the following caption:

"It’s been a ride."

Fans quickly pointed out that Zayn seems to be hinting towards a split from The Bloodline. It looks like he is bracing the WWE Universe for the upcoming heartbreak that they are going to undergo soon.

He is currently closest to Jey Uso in the faction, and a split would certainly dent their relationship. It seems to be a big hint that could lead to a break-up of the faction down the line.

#1. Paul Heyman wishes the worst for Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn’s trial had a few interesting moments on the WWE RAW before Royal Rumble. During the early moments of the segment, fans were seen chanting ECW as Paul Heyman prepared to address the crowd.

Heyman took a shot at Sami Zayn and said that he wished The Honorary Uce was dead.

"ECW is dead & I wish the same for Sami Zayn." – Heyman Hustle

The statement shows that The Wise Man is completely against Zayn, who was once a major part of The Bloodline. From the beginning of the segment, Heyman was against The Honorary Uce, and he did not mince his words while talking about him.

With such clear hatred from The Wise Man, it will be difficult for Zayn to move further in the faction. After all, Heyman is one of the most cunning minds in sports entertainment. It was clear that he would do anything to get Zayn away from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

