Swerve Strickland's Revolution win to force major heel turn for the first time in AEW? Chances explored 

Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet at AEW Revolution 2025 in a bout with World Championship implications. The Tacoma native is now on the path to regaining the belt from current titleholder Jon Moxley. However, a former challenger of The One True King's could stand in the 34-year-old star's way, potentially turning heel for the first time in All Elite Wrestling. The latter, of course, is none other than Adam Copeland.

The Rated-R Superstar succeeded in isolating Jon Moxley by taking out his stablemates one by one ahead of their World Title bout at Revolution this past Sunday. However, things did not go the WWE Hall of Famer's way. Despite trying to manipulate Wheeler Yuta into breaking ties with Mox, the latter arrived to help his leader during the match. While Jay White did show up to even the odds in his favor, he accidentally clobbered Cope on the head with the World Championship case.

Later on, Copeland's former tag partner-turned-bitter rival, Christian Cage, included himself in the matchup by cashing in his All In London World Title contract from last year. Unfortunately, Moxley managed to suffocate The Patriarch with a Bulldog Choke and walked away still AEW World Champion. However, before he could leave the arena, the original Death Rider was ambushed in the crowd by Swerve Strickland, who had earlier defeated Ricochet to become Moxley's next contender.

Swerve had an interesting in-ring conversation with Cope afterward, with both men seemingly planting the seeds for a future showdown. The 51-year-old veteran, it should be noted, was technically never beaten by Jon Moxley at Revolution and could, in storyline, resent Strickland passing him by for a title shot.

Such an angle could lead to Adam Copeland briefly aligning with Swerve Strickland, helping him deal with Mox and The Death Riders. The latter, in turn, could enable Cope to seek revenge against Christian for spoiling his title match (considering Swerve's history with The Instant Classic).

The Ultimate Opportunist could eventually live up to his moniker and betray The Realest against Moxley at a crucial juncture, having decided that he deserves another crack at The Purveyor of Violence before Strickland can dethrone him.

Swerve Strickland picked up an injury at AEW Revolution

Swerve Strickland walked into AEW Revolution this weekend with violence in his mind. Not only was he resolved to become the next World Title contender, he was also determined to retrieve his manager Prince Nana's prized Embassy robe which his opponent Ricochet had stolen from them last month.

The New Flavour defeated The One and Only in LA in a highly physical, hard-hitting matchup. Speaking to members of the press afterward during the post-Revolution media scrum, Strickland revealed that he had sustained a ruptured eardrum, presumably during his bout against Ricochet.

"Pardon me, everybody. I have a ruptured ear drum right now, so I can only hear from this ear, so, definitely loud with your questions," he said.

It remains to be seen what Swerve has planned for this week's Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite.

