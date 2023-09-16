There's only one man who could be The Rock's potential final WWE opponent at WrestleMania 40

WWE Universe in Denver were in for a treat last night when Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made his jaw-dropping return to SmackDown after almost four years.

He joined another returning star in Pat McAfee and engaged in a verbal confrontation with Austin Theory. After trading barbs with each other, the former United States Champion tried to attack The Brahma Bull but ate a spinebuster.

The segment ended with Johnson and McAfee laying waste to Theory with the most electrifying move in all of sports entertainment - The People's Elbow. At 51, The Great One still has a lot left in his tank.

The People's Champion himself admitted that a match with Roman Reigns was "locked in" for WrestleMania 39 at SoFi stadium earlier this year. For those living under the rock (no pun intended), The Hollywood star is open to wrestling at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia next year.

If he does don his wrestling boots again, it should be against his long-time rival, CM Punk.

It's no secret that the majority of fans want to see The Great One against his cousin Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of them all since it's the supposed endgame for The Bloodline storyline.

However, the company has dropped the ball on this feud on numerous occasions. Moreover, The People's Champ didn't call out The Bloodline kingpin on SmackDown. It's very telling that the blockbuster match isn't set in stone yet.

The 51-year-old recently stated that he wants to create something "unprecedented" for fans, and what better way to do so than to finish his trilogy with Punk at WrestleMania next year?

Moreover, The Rock facing Roman Reigns only jeopardizes Cody Rhodes' rumored WrestleMania rematch against The Tribal Chief. With the former AEW World Champion seemingly teasing his return to WWE at Survivor Series this year, Triple H can plant the seeds for a mega showdown.

This could also be a perfect swan song for The Rock. The two men had great chemistry and could give fans a slice of nostalgia.

The Rock shared a heartwarming moment with his long-time rival on SmackDown

After decimating Austin Theory, The Rock reunited with his frenemy John Cena. The two men hugged it out backstage as The Cenation Leader said, "Welcome home."

Cena and The Great One had an unforgettable rivalry in their heyday. The two stalwarts headlined back-to-back WrestleMania in 2012 and 2013. Three years later, they joined forces to fend off The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for these living legends. Will they share the ring ever again? Only time will tell.

