Top 5 AEW breakout Stars of 2020

2020 proved to be an eventful year for various Superstars on the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) roster. Though the promotion was still relatively new heading into 2020, the shows and storylines it presented exceeded many fans' expectations.

This year was mainly dominated by Superstars who made their names in other established promotions, such as WWE and NJPW. Names like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, FTR, Brodie Lee, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks come to mind. But the whole roster is filled with remarkable performers.

Even unheralded competitors have made the most of the opportunities AEW has given to them. In fact, there are countless current AEW wrestlers who the fans weren't familiar with when 2020 began. But as the year comes to a close, it's safe to say that these same performers have become household names.

With that being said, here's a look at five AEW Superstars who broke out in 2020.

#5 Scorpio Sky (climbed the ranks of AEW's men's division)

The King of AEW Dark @ScorpioSky appreciates the name. But, he's ready for a new crown as he is set to challenge @CodyRhodes next week for his TNT Championship on Dynamite!



Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/p8OPxmpITg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2020

A lot of fans were excited when Scorpio Sky signed with AEW in 2019. He capitalized on this buzz, and he entered 2020 as one half of the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions. After Sky and Frankie Kazarian lost the titles, Sky started pursuing a singles career while he remained a member of SCU.

Even though he wasn't regularly featured on AEW Dynamite, Sky consistently racked up wins on AEW Dark. He soon found himself on the #5 spot in the men's rankings. It was only a matter of time until he challenged Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship, but Sky came out on the losing side of this match.

Sky then turned his attention to a feud with The Dark Order. This feud climaxed at AEW All Out (2020), where Sky teamed up with The Natural Nightmares and Matt Cardona to defeat The Dark Order.

Currently, Scorpio Sky is out with an injury. But there's no doubt that he will do everything in his power to make a quick recovery and claim 2021 as his year.