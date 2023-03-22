Top AEW star must return to WWE and confront Roman Reigns for ending his SmackDown career

Throughout his historic championship reign, Roman Reigns has decimated several WWE veterans who tried to knock him off his perch.

AEW star Bryan Danielson is one of The Tribal Chief's victims. The latter "banished" The American Dragon following their title vs. career match a few years ago. This would also mark Danielson's final appearance in WWE as he took a huge risk and jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling.

The 41-year-old has since been relishing a new chapter in his career. However, the veteran's recent loss to MJF has raised uncertainty over his future with the company.

#AEWDynamite Bryan Danielson: "It's time for me to go home." Bryan Danielson: "It's time for me to go home." 💔😢#AEWDynamite https://t.co/CbNfgdoeS4

In a heartbreaking promo aired on Dynamite a few weeks ago, a seemingly worn-out Danielson said, "It's time for me to go home." The company may have written him off television for the foreseeable future. But what if Bryan Danielson is heading back to WWE?

If that happens, there's only one opponent he should go after, and it should be Roman Reigns. The two men can rekindle their feud once again. Hopefully, The Head of the Table can drop his prestigious prize by then because this potential feud doesn't necessarily need a title.

What did Bryan Danielson say about his match against Roman Reigns?

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson noted that his match against Reigns was the perfect way to bring the curtain down on his illustrious WWE career:

"Then I wrestled Roman in the ThunderDome in front of all these screens, and I loved that match. It was the perfect way for me to end my WWE career. Putting together the [WrestleMania 37] match, I could feel a little bit of my apathy, but that’s happened before and then I walk out there and I feel, ‘This is what I live for.’ That was very weird psychologically,” Bryan said.

Krouxer @Krouxer Last match in WWE? vs Roman Reigns.



First match in AEW? vs Kenny Omega.



Just Bryan Danielson things. Last match in WWE? vs Roman Reigns.First match in AEW? vs Kenny Omega.Just Bryan Danielson things. https://t.co/uOx9NZgJwC

Only time will tell whether Bryan Danielson returns to WWE or remains with All Elite Wrestling. With the recent re-emergence of ROH, there's a strong chance he might show up at his old stomping grounds, which helped him reach stardom.

Do you want to see Bryan Danielson return to WWE to face Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

