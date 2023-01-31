Despite the ongoing invisible war between AEW and WWE, multiple talents have been spotted backstage at their rival promotions for varied reasons. While some have been present to showcase support for their friends and some to search for an opportunity to jump ship.

Be it relationships or friendships, there has been a dearth of talent defying the brewing tensions between promotions.

So without further ado, let's take a look at 4 stars who were spotted backstage in 'enemy' territory:

#4 Britt Baker supporting Adam Cole on NXT

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88



I've seen A LOT of contrasting opinions on this one - but is it really that deep? It's a bit of fun. Made me chuckle a bit anyway.



Enjoy the rivalry. AEW replicated Britt Baker's NXT 'spot' on #AEWDyamite last night as Excalibur exclaimed "That's Adam Cole's girlfriend!"I've seen A LOT of contrasting opinions on this one - but is it really that deep? It's a bit of fun. Made me chuckle a bit anyway.Enjoy the rivalry. AEW replicated Britt Baker's NXT 'spot' on #AEWDyamite last night as Excalibur exclaimed "That's Adam Cole's girlfriend!"I've seen A LOT of contrasting opinions on this one - but is it really that deep? It's a bit of fun. Made me chuckle a bit anyway.Enjoy the rivalry. https://t.co/xXz4ymDB4P

Britt Baker had a brief stint on NXT which did not materialize. However, while her relationship with the then NXT Champion Adam Cole seemed to be getting steady, she accompanied him to multiple events on WWE's developmental brand.

Additionally, she also cited that he would often watch her AEW matches backstage at NXT and share feedback. Following his departure from the Connecticut-based company, he joined All Elite Wrestling and teamed up with Baker on a few occasions for mixed-tag team matches.

#3 QT Marshall at WrestleMania 38

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune into TNT NOW for QT Marshall and the Factory made an offer to Ricky Starks, that he did refuse.Tune into TNT NOW for #AEWRampage LIVE from Grand Rapids! QT Marshall and the Factory made an offer to Ricky Starks, that he did refuse.Tune into TNT NOW for #AEWRampage LIVE from Grand Rapids! https://t.co/Wj9msE1ngr

QT Marshall joined All Elite Wrestling at its inception in 2019. Despite portraying a hateful gimmick in the ring, the 37-year-old has befriended many talents in real-life.

It was recently reported that Marshall was backstage with Cody Rhodes for his WWE return at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare returned after nearly six years away from the company. He went up against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins as his mystery opponent.

#2 Dolph Ziggler on AEW Dynamite

With the diversity of wrestling, it is not uncommon for siblings to cheer each other on in their respective promotions. Dolph Ziggler's younger brother, Ryan Nemeth, competes on All Elite Wrestling, most prominently on DARK: Elevation.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the multi-time WWE World Champion attended the Dynamite event held in Los Angeles. While he was present backstage and currently signed to the McMahon-led company, there was no talk of him potentially jumping ship. However, given his brother's ties with the promotion and his current booking on WWE, it might not be completely out of the picture.

#1 Ricky Starks backstage with Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Apparently, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes. Apparently, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes. https://t.co/58jkU9ebEw

The wrestling fraternity had their eyes glued to the Royal Rumble and eagerly awaited The American Nightmare's return. This was due to him being unable to compete, and in recovery from a torn pec injury that he suffered last year. The former TNT Champion last appeared at Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins.

Despite his departure, Rhodes has maintained a close friendship with AEW's rising star Ricky Starks. The young talent has credited Rhodes for being behind his signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Following the Royal Rumble, it was alleged that Starks had accompanied Rhodes to the event, with an image surfacing on social media.

The wrestling world is more diversified than it seems despite the dislikes and real-life heat brewing between stars within and across promotions.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes