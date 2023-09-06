Triple H to bring back former WWE RAW Superstar and trade him to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso? Exploring possible twist

Cody Rhodes changed the landscape of RAW when he made a blockbuster announcement at WWE Payback that Jey Uso would be moving to the red brand.

This comes after the 38-year-old quit the company on the August 11 episode of SmackDown in the aftermath of Jimmy Uso's shocking betrayal at SummerSlam.

On RAW last night, Jey kicked off the show, realizing that he made a lot of enemies during his tumultuous ride with The Bloodline. Some of them were visibly unhappy to see him become a member of the RAW roster. However, his frenemy Sami Zayn welcomed Jey Uso with open arms as the two men hugged it out in front of the North Carolina crowd.

Later on the show, Adam Pearce indicated that Cody Rhodes pulling the strings to acquire Jey Uso's services didn't come easy. Pearce announced that SmackDown would be getting a trade compensation for Jey. Since then, fans have been pondering which RAW Superstar will be sent over to SmackDown, with Cody Rhodes' name being thrown into the hat.

And why not? The American Nightmare would be an ideal choice to move to the blue brand, considering he has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns.

But what if the company has a trick up its sleeve? As unlikely as it may seem, Triple H bringing back CM Punk on RAW and moving him to SmackDown in exchange for Jey would be the biggest swerve in the history of WWE.

Assuming the Second City Saint is a free agent after his AEW firing, he could show up on Friday nights to ignite a buzzworthy rivalry with Roman Reigns. With Survivor Series taking place in his hometown of Chicago, there isn't a bigger star than CM Punk to pose a threat to The Head of the Table.

Rumor has it that The Straight Edge Superstar has been wanting to return to the Stamford-based promotion for some time now. The company can deal a massive blow to AEW by signing CM Punk ahead of Survivor Series. As for Cody Rhodes, his inevitable program with Roman Reigns could be put on the shelf until next year.

Vince Russo thinks WWE dropped the ball with Jey Uso on RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently weighed in on the booking of Jey Uso in his first night back on RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that he was shocked to see that WWE didn't pull the trigger on Jey and Sami against The Judgment Day last night:

"I gotta tell you, I was absolutely shocked. I'll tell you why bro. They open up the show with Jey Uso....But then Sami Zayn comes out, and I swear I'm like, 'Okay, cue the Judgment Day music, Sami Zayn has got a new partner in Jey Uso.' I was shocked when they did not hit the Judgment Day music and we did not get a tag match at the end of the show. I was shocked bro," Russo said.

Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio reached out to Jey and offered him an opportunity to join The Judgment Day. Mr. Main Event seemed cagey about his decision, leaving fans speculating whether he would join another villainous faction.

