Two megastar returns could be Tony Khan's last hope against WWE WrestleMania 41 

AEW head honcho Tony Khan caught a lot of flak lately over his booking choices for his promotion's recent pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025. The company will celebrate an impressive milestone this week with its television special Spring Breakthru, which will mark AEW Dynamite becoming the longest-running pro-wrestling show on Turner Sports programming. It is also gearing up for its major upcoming events, Double or Nothing 2025 and All In : Texas.

Ad

On the other hand, AEW's primary rival brand WWE has been occupied with paving the road to WrestleMania 41. The Show of Shows this year will feature some of the company's all-time top names, including John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

All Elite Wrestling can expect to face stiff competition from World Wrestling Entertainment ahead of and during its Las Vegas spectacle, and has already taken action by moving this week's Collision from Saturday to Thursday, so that it will not clash with Night One of Mania.

Ad

Trending

With excitement surrounding The Showcase of The Immortals reaching its peak, Tony Khan could unleash two huge AEW returns to boost interest in his company's product. The stars in question are none other than The Elite's Jack Perry, and former World Champion Bryan Danielson.

Tony Khan brings back his former enemy Jack Perry

Jack Perry was last seen on AEW programming at Full Gear 2024, where he lost his TNT Title to Daniel Garcia. The 27-year-old star was next spotted in action in a tag bout at NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2024, where he was rescued by The Young Bucks during a post-match brawl. Perry's reunion with the All Elite EVPs was tense, as he confronted the latter for not having his back during his feud with Garcia, albeit appearing to reconcile with them eventually.

Ad

The Scapegoat made headlines last year when he joined The Elite and attacked Tony Khan on live television. He was also speculated to be a future Death Rider in light of Jon Moxley's on-screen endorsement of the former FTW Champion.

Viewers believe Perry could return to AEW soon, potentially as Hangman Page's 2025 Owen Cup wild card opponent, handpicked by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. The All Elite "pillar" could come back still aligned with The Bucks - however, that alliance may not necessarily last very long.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jack Perry could thus turn on The Elite, betraying The Young Bucks and accusing the latter of having abandoned him. He could proceed to link up with The Death Riders, especially if the Jon Moxley-led group refuses to work with The Elite. Alternatively, the former Jungle Boy could be booked to start a faction of his own.

Perry is a controversial and polarizing figure in AEW lore, and his return could serve as the foundation for some kind of long-term angle.

Ad

Tony Khan brings back Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has been missing from AEW TV since losing his AEW World Title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. The legendary in-ring technician had his neck destroyed by his former BCC allies in a heinous post-match assault, which directly kickstarted the Death Riders saga. Although his full-time in-ring career is over, Danielson has continued to help out backstage, and reportedly works alongside Tony Khan on the company's creative team.

Ad

The 43-year-old has been open about his long-running issues with his neck, and revealed in a recent interview that the odds of his return to the squared circle were 50:50. Danielson has stated that he wants to avoid surgery, and it could take some time for him to lace up his boots even on a part-time basis or for special occasions. In his absence, however, the story of The Death Riders has lost much of its early gravity.

Ad

Expand Tweet

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, and AEW set to make history with Dynamite: Spring Breakthru, Tony Khan may want to shake things up on All Elite programming with the blockbuster return of Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon could return in a non-wrestling capacity to continue his war against Moxley and his crew. He could form a stable to take down the group, and perhaps play a part in ending The One True King's reign of terror.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More