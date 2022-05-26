What should fans expect from Kenny Omega when he returns to AEW?

When AEW launched in 2019, many major stars were on board with Tony Khan's fledgling project. Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and even legendary announcer Jim Ross were the cornerstones of what would go on to become the second-largest professional wrestling promotion in the world.

But of all of AEW's initial signings, former IWGP Champion Kenny Omega was considered the crown jewel. After a stellar career in Japan, including a series of classic clashes with Kazuchika Okada, he was a prized free agent and considered one of the best in the world at the time.

Despite receiving what was reportedly a very lucrative offer from WWE, Omega chose to join his closest friends as part of All Elite Wrestling. In the initial days of the company, Omega, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho lent both credibility and prestige to the AEW World Championship.

Unfortunately for The Cleaner, his breakneck schedule in recent years had begun to catch up with him. Omega had been working through multiple nagging injuries and had been performing in pain for quite some time.

After dropping the championship to Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear 2021, he opted to take time off to get his medical issues cleared up. He hasn't been seen on AEW television since, and there's been plenty of speculation as to what the future holds for him.

It now appears that Kenny Omega is poised to make his return to AEW soon

With all the physical maladies that Omega was suffering from, there is a possibility that he may have to tone down his hyperactive in-ring style just a bit. However, even at 80-90%, he's still a valuable asset to the promotion and a threat to take any title.

What Omega does first is an intriguing question. He could very easily re-align with Adam Cole, reDragon and The Young Bucks to form one of the most dominant factions in pro wrestling.

On the flip side, Omega and Matt & Nick Jackson could possibly break off on their own and feud with The Undisputed. That seems like the more likely scenario, as The Bucks have already had some tense moments with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

It's pretty obvious where Cole's allegiance would lie in that scenario. So it would then be up to Omega to return as a babyface and act as the avenging angel for his Bullet Club brethren, The Young Bucks.

There's also the chance that Omega will decide to completely forego dealing with The Undisputed Elite and just fly solo for a while.

He may announce that he has only come back for one reason only, and that's regaining the AEW World Title. That could lead to some dream matches down the road and definitely help add some luster to the promotion's number one championship again.

One thing is for sure: there are plenty of ready-made storylines awaiting Kenny Omega as he re-emerges. When you combine one of the greatest all-around wrestlers of his era with tons of storyline possibilities, it usually amounts to a win in the long run. Omega's return will be a huge blast of adrenaline for All Elite Wrestling and a chance for the star to write another chapter in his storied career.

What will Kenny Omega do when he makes his comeback to All Elite Wrestling? Will he re-join his friends in The Undisputed Elite or go his own way? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

