Winning streak comes to an end; CM Punk turns his back on fans? — 5 Things AEW shouldn't do at Forbidden Door 2023

AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door is just a few hours away and the wrestling world is flooded with rumors, speculations, and opinions about what is going to go down at the monumental event.

With the event being the first pay-per-view since the return of CM Punk and the launch of Collision, it truly feels like this will be a make-or-break moment for the new era of AEW. That is why it is imperative that they do not mess this one up.

While it is easy to fantasy book ideal scenarios for shows like this, it is often harder to point out the possible potholes that will see the event become a failure. Nonetheless, we decided to give it a shot. Here are five things AEW should not do at Forbidden Door 2023:

#5. An inconclusive finish for Danielson vs. Okada

The dream match between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada will see two of the best in-ring performers of this generation pit against one another. As such, this bout has been tipped to be a match-of-the-year contender.

However, one thing that would absolutely ruin this match is having it end without a definite winner. A time-limit draw, DQ finish, or any sort of shenanigans will not suffice. Someone needs to walk out on top victorious.

One could argue that Danielson can easily eat a loss here and not be affected by it in the long run. Okada definitely has more to gain from a victory here, given he is performing for a foreign crowd who may not be too familiar with his work.

#4. Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley ruin their friendship

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



report:

njpw1972.com/153961



WATCH



#AEWxNJPW Tensions escalated between Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley tonight, as Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii are set to join The Elite in ten man action at Forbidden Door! #AEWDynamite report:WATCH #ForbiddenDoor LIVE ON PAY PER VIEW SUNDAY! Tensions escalated between Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley tonight, as Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii are set to join The Elite in ten man action at Forbidden Door!#AEWDynamite report:njpw1972.com/153961WATCH #ForbiddenDoor LIVE ON PAY PER VIEW SUNDAY!#AEWxNJPW https://t.co/rB9LN2ABE3

During the dark days of empty arena shows in 2020, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston provided some of the best wrestling moments from a storytelling perspective. Their genuine friendship captured the imagination of AEW fans across the world.

At Forbidden Door, they will find themselves on opposite sides of the battle lines as The Mad King will join forces with The Elite and Tomohiro Ishii to take on The Blackpool Combat Club, Shota Umino, and Konosuke Takeshita.

While it would be easy to have Kingston and Mox come to blows and generate a quick pop from the crowd, the higher-ups would be best served to hold off on this moment. Allowing the tension to rise and the anticipation to build up will create a thunderous blowoff somewhere down the line. Forbidden Door 2023 is not the right place to pull the trigger.

#3. Kenny Omega retains the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship

In another match-of-the-year contender, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will meet in the ring for the second time this year with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the line.

This heated rivalry where the stakes are high has had several twists and turns. But, the biggest difference between their previous encounter and their upcoming one is the allegiances of Don Callis. On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, the wily manager teased joining forces with Ospreay.

Whether Callis gets involved or not, Ospreay should be the one to walk out with the championship belt draped over his shoulder. This would tie up their 2023 scorecards at one apiece, as well as add a little extra fuel to The Cleaner's feud with The BCC. After a loss to his arch-rival, Omega will have no choice but to bounce back harder and better than ever before.

#2. Orange Cassidy loses the AEW International Championship

✰ @simplygreatking orange cassidy is the workhorse champion of aew, man been putting on great matches on a consistent basis. he has put the international title on the map



HE DESERVES HIS FLOWERS orange cassidy is the workhorse champion of aew, man been putting on great matches on a consistent basis. he has put the international title on the map HE DESERVES HIS FLOWERS https://t.co/96g3Pnx3Rf

Orange Cassidy's run with the AEW International Championship has been nothing short of exceptional. To put it into perspective, Wardlow has lost the TNT Championship three times since Freshly Squeezed won his title. It's safe to say that Cassidy has elevated the belt to a level very few would have thought possible.

That is why the person who takes the prize away from him needs to be adequately set up for the position. The build-up for the International Championship four-way match at Forbidden Door has not warranted a title change, and having the gold change hands would run the risk of devaluing all the hard work that has gone into building its prestige.

In his match against Daniel Garcia, Katsuyori Shibata, and Zack Sabre Jr., Cassidy should do what he has always done — dig deep and fight tooth and nail to walk away with the win.

#1. CM Punk remains a babyface

Despite his return to AEW coming just over a week ago, it may be time to alter CM Punk's presentation. While he received thunderous cheers in Chicago on the debut episode of Collision, he was met with a very different reaction in Toronto.

So, why not lean into these jeers by having The Voice of the Voiceless become a fully-fledged heel at Forbidden Door?

Additionally, Punk will be going up against the legendary Satoshi Kojima. Having the Second City Saint defeat the Japanese icon in the most villainous way possible is a surefire way to position him as AEW's new top heel.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes