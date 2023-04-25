WWE veteran should return after a 12-year absence to set up retirement match against Rey Mysterio

Throughout Rey Mysterio's legendary WWE career, he has been synonymous with some top-tier names in the wrestling business, and probably none more so than that of the late, great Eddie Guerrero. Since Latino Heat's untimely passing in 2005, Mysterio has made a point of honoring his friend's legacy. However, Eddie's nephew, Chavo, would prefer that Mysterio stop "using" the Guerrero name for his own benefit.

This was revealed during a virtual signing event for Captain's Corner, where Chavo said the following:

"Rey Mysterio, I’m sorry that no one knows who Rey Mysterio Sr. is, Rey Mysterio Jr. No one knows who he is, and I’m sorry that you have to latch on to the Guerrero family and we’re just kind of tired of it, so, thank you for keeping Eddie’s name alive, thank you for keeping the Guerrero name alive but we don’t need you, we’re good." (H/T Wrestletalk)

While these comments may come across as shocking given the Mysterio and Guerrero families' historically positive relationship, it may be the perfect lead-in to have Chavo return to WWE for one last run.

Rey recently reformed the LWO, a faction Chavo was never allowed to join during his WCW days. This could act as an added catalyst for Chavo to confront Mysterio and put his career on the line in the process. If Chavo wins, he finally joins the LWO. If he loses, he hangs up his boots for good.

Additionally, Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002 by defeating Chavo. The two have had countless encounters and both held tag team gold with Eddie.

At 52 years old, Chavo has been largely inactive since getting released from AEW. Nonetheless, he deserves to have his career end with a satisfying story and this may be the way to do that.

Rey Mysterio's ongoing rivalry with his son in WWE

Rey Mysterio continues to be one of the most popular stars in the wrestling business today and was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. However, things have not been entirely great for the masked luchador, who is still involved in an on-screen feud with his son, Dominik.

The younger Mysterio cemented his heel turn when he attacked his father and Edge prior to joining The Judgement Day. Since then, Dominik has taken the wrestling world by storm and has developed tremendously. Some have even touted the rising star as one of the best heels in the industry.

The Mysterios would face off at WrestleMania 39, with Rey picking up the victory in a well-received match. However, their rivalry is still ongoing and has evolved to feature The Judgement Day and LWO more heavily.

A clash between the two factions is expected to take place soon, but has not yet been confirmed.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes