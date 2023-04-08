Zelina Vega could turn heel if former United States Champion returns to WWE after AEW contract expiry 

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega is currently a member of the recently re-formed Latino World Order (LWO) on SmackDown. They are currently a babyface faction. But she could turn on her team if a former United States Champion returns to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The star in question is current AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Throughout his WWE career, the former NXT Champion was managed by Zelina Vega. So if he returns to the company, we could see the former Queen's Crown tournament winner turning on her current faction.

El Idolo recently revealed that his contract with AEW is set to expire very soon. The former United States Champion has not been shy in admitting that he wants to return to leave the promotion.

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade said. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

So, if El Idolo does make a return, then Vega may have to choose between her former partner and her current faction. Given her history with the one-time United States Champion, she may have no other choice than to leave Legado Del Fantasma.

Currently, Santos Escobar and his team have joined forces with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to form a modern version of the Latino World Order.

El Idolo and Mysterio have had a history with each other in the past as well. Thus making him the best choice for the AEW star's first feud in WWE.

In their first match, Zelina Vega could be in Mysterio's corner but as he is about to pick up the win, she could turn on the Hall of Famer and reunite with Andrade El Idolo.

Zelina Vega reacted to becoming part of the modern-day Latino World Order

Leading up to WrestleMania 39, on an episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio formed The LWO with Legado Del Fantasma.

Zelina Vega reacted to being part of the faction. She mentioned that it was an honor to be part of the faction alongside her childhood hero Rey Mysterio.

"No words.. I can’t believe this is real. Alongside my childhood hero in @reymysterio .. going from that 7 year old kid watching Halloween Havoc Eddie V Rey.. to now.. I AM IN THE #LWO ?! 🥲 WITH REY?! Honored is an understatement. @wwe," Zelina Vega tweeted.

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE



Honored is an understatement. @wwe No words.. I can’t believe this is real. Alongside my childhood hero in @reymysterio .. going from that 7 year old kid watching Halloween Havoc Eddie V Rey.. to now.. I AM IN THE #LWO ?! 🥲 WITH REY?!Honored is an understatement. @wwe No words.. I can’t believe this is real. Alongside my childhood hero in @reymysterio .. going from that 7 year old kid watching Halloween Havoc Eddie V Rey.. to now.. I AM IN THE #LWO ?! 🥲 WITH REY?! Honored is an understatement. @wwe https://t.co/e1LP4W1d0R

Vega and Andrade were spotted together at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Would you like to see Vega reunite with Andrade El Idolo? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes