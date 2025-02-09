"He's gonna do it": Shedeur Sanders continues to back Jalen Hurts to beat Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX kicks off on Sunday in New Orleans, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking to three-peat as the kings of the NFL, while the Philadelphia Eagles are striving to stop their dominance. Shedeur Sanders reckons Jalen Hurts' Eagles will win the big game.

Sanders said so last week, and when asked if he would reconsider it, he held firm (9:40).

"Nah, Jalen Hurts got it," Sanders said. "He got it. I think he's built for the moment, I think he's ready for everything. I think he's gonna do it."

There's one specific reason for Sanders' Super Bowl belief.

"Understanding how he was at this place a couple years ago, and it didn't work out in his favor, they just have too much of a great team overall and the chemistry looks good," Shedeur Sanders said. "I think they'll take it away."

Shedeur's co-host, Darius Sanders, pointed out the Kansas City Chiefs' strength.

"I haven't watched much of the Chiefs defense," Sanders said. "Like, that's the thing. It's no disrespect to the Chiefs, no disrespect to Pat Mahomes, no disrespect to none of them. If I just had to, like, say, 'You know, I had to pick.' You know, it would be Jalen Hurts."

Instead of watching the Chiefs, Shedeur said that he's watching teams that might draft him.

"That's what I'm watching," Sanders said. "I'm not watching the best teams. I'm watching what's realistic."

Why Super Bowl teams are special

For Shedeur Sanders, it's not difficult to tell when or why a team stands out, especially when you're just an observer.

"It's just different how you play," Sanders said. "You can just see how players move around or how players are making plays, how consistent people are.

"All that stuff matters, so you'll be able to tell. ... From the outside looking in, not really from the inside. Because, from the inside, you concerned about your perfection, then the team doing what they gotta do and just keeping everybody's spirits up."

Having a game-breaker at tailback helps any quarterback. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has had a historic showing this go-round, joining a select few that have rushed for 2,000 yards in a season, in helping his crew to the Super Bowl.

"You got to have a play-maker back there," Sanders said. "This the conversations we always have just, you know, within the team and each players individually. Like, 'If I gotta make somebody miss, you gotta make somebody miss. The receivers gotta make somebody miss. It's not gonna come easy, but that's what you're here for.'

"That's the conversation we have in the huddle right before we going out for the final drive. ... 'You gotta make something happen, I gotta make something happen, he has to make something happen. O-line, you gotta make something happen.' Everybody has to be special when it's time to be special."

Will Sanders' Super Bowl prediction be right on Sunday night?

