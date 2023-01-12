10 Anime characters who have their birthdays in January

January is seen as the start of a new year, and anime is no exception. The range of anime characters with birthdays in January spans from the boisterous Might Guy from Naruto to the manipulative Makima from Chainsaw Man. Many of them even share the same day, like the aforementioned Guy and Nezu from My Hero Academia.

It can be funny to see characters so diametrically opposite share a birth month and day, so this article will attempt to limit itself to one anime character per day of the month. These are 10 anime characters that have their birthdays in January.

Disclaimer: Due to many different anime characters sharing the same birthdate, this article will only have one character per date in January and one per series to avoid duplicates. Spoiler warnings included for all the series profiled.

Might Guy, Byakuya, and 8 other anime characters whose birthdays fall in January

1) Might Guy (Naruto - January 1)

Might Guy from Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Power of Youth flows through Naruto's Might Guy as he makes a dynamic entry as the first on the list, with a birthdate of January 1. Might Guy is well-known for having a very sunny disposition, always smirking and smiling no matter what comes his way, even in battle. Guy is the perfect starter for the new year, though he probably ran several miles to start his day and added extras to challenge himself.

Though he does get extremely serious at times, such as when facing Kisame or Madara, this is usually undercut by one of his many odd mannerisms. Some of these include claiming to forget Kisame, as Guy is bad with faces, punching Lee to discipline him before breaking down in manly tears, and also challenging Kakashi to random competitions out of the blue.

2) Maria Louise (Mobile Fighter G Gundam - January 2)

The Princess of Neo France in the Future Century of Mobile Fighter G Gundam, Maria Louise continues the time honored Gundam tradition of women disguising themselves to avoid detection. She joins the ranks of Sayla Mass/Artesia Deikun and Audrey Burne/Mineva Lo Zabi, only Maria's disguise is for a kidnapping stint.

Yes, this plucky princess tried to get the object of her affection, George de Sand, to fight for her and fall for her at the same time. It didn't work, to say the least. Aside from her romantic schemes, she's a surprisingly good shot with a gun turret and uses a molotov cocktail to destroy an energy barrier to allow reinforcements to aid main character Domon Kasshu during the Battle Royale there.

3) Iceburg (One Piece - January 3)

Iceburg from One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Not being a corrupt politician in One Piece is incredibly rare, but Iceburg fits really well. One of the best shipwrights in Galley-La during the Water 7 arc, Iceburg is well-loved by his citizens and even by the Straw Hats since he attempts to repair their ship, the Going Merry. The problem? He is under pressure from World Government CP9 agents that are seeking to kill him and steal blueprints for one of the three ancient weapons: The World's Worst Battleship, Pluton.

Aside from the conspiracy plot against him, Iceberg also presents a threat to the Straw Hats after a fundamental misunderstanding resulting from Franky's crew raiding the Going Merry. As the mayor of Water 7, he can be very carefree and childish, but also extremely serious about helping people like how he helped the Going Merry and complied with the ship's plea for one more journey.

4) Senku Ishigami (Dr. Stone - January 4)

Senku in the Dr. Stone anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

One of the geniuses in anime, if not the smartest person thus far, Senkuu Ishigami was born on January 4 before the collapse of the world in the post apocalyptic anime, Dr. Stone. The main protagonist is literally a genius, having the ability to create Revival Fluid with help, as well as McGyver inventions out of basic items. Dr. Stone in general seems to rely on the concept of brains over brawn.

Senku has a strong sense of charisma and justice, though likewise has also withheld things from his allies. He acts as if he's selfish and arrogant, but often uses his inventions for the betterment of others. Whether it's glasses, automobiles, or even electricity, Senku does what he can to save humanity.

5) Keitaro Urashima (Love Hina - January 5)

A rather regular fellow on this list is Keitaro Urashima, the main male protagonist of the harem anime, Love Hina. He's kind of an unlucky man, despite being surrounded by beautiful women. Why? He's the manager of a hot spring inn that's been converted to an all-female dormitory, and didn't exactly make the best impression since he stumbled upon the girls while they were bathing.

He's not a bad person though, just a kindhearted guy with a strong bad luck streak. As many of the girls in the inn like Naru, Kitsune, Motoko, and others can attest, he does help quite a bit around the house and does stand up for himself after a while. He likewise also has jokes making fun of how immortal he is, since he has survived punches and kicks that sent him flying and bouncing off walls and only had his leg broken when part of a building fell on him.

6) Hotaru Tomoe/Sailor Saturn (Sailor Moon - January 6)

One of the most powerful Senshi in the Sailor Moon anime has her birthday on January 6. Hotaru Tomoe is the last of the Outer Senshi to awaken in both Sailor Moon and its sequel Crystal. Years ago, she was badly wounded after an accident killed her mother and badly wounded her. When the other Senshi originally discover her, she was possessed by Mistress 9.

After stopping Mistress 9 and Master Pharoh 90, Hotaru was raised by Haruka, Michiru and Setsuna. Despite her scary amount of power, including the fact that she destroyed the moon in the backstory, Hotaru herself is a kind child who made friends with Chibiusa and the other senshi. Don't make her mad, however, lest Saturn annihilate them like she did the Moon Kingdom and nearly did to Earth.

7) Makima (Chainsaw Man - January 7)

Makima from the chainsaw man anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The enigmatic Makima in the Chainsaw Man anime comes in at number seven with a birthdate of January 7. She's the head of Division 4 of the Public Safety Devil Hunters Bureau with rather strange powers to boot. Even though she may act kind and generous toward Denji, it's clear something more is going on with her than meets the eye.

This is revealed much later on as the anime and manga progress, but it is rather mysterious that she's that powerful. She's one of the most powerful people and ultimately one of the most dangerous Devils that exist.

8) Prince Schneizel el Britannia (Code Geass - January 10)

Schneizel in the Code Geass anime (Image via Studio Sunrise)

One of the final villains of the mecha anime Code Geass, Schneizel el Britannia is the evils of royalty personified. Spoiled, psychotic, and hiding beneath a veneer of politeness and subtle ambition, Schneizel was responsible for pushing Nina Einstein over the edge to launch the FLEIJA, destroying Tokyo and turning Ohgi of the Black Knights against Lelouch.

If Lelouch becomes a villain, Schneizel is one. He leads subordinates to death with a grin, and nukes entire cities, including the capital of Pendragon, with no consideration for anything except what he wants. Put it this way, when Emperor Charles vi Britannia was being stopped by Lelouch from brainwashing humanity, Charles warned Lelouch about Schneizel. The fact that a dictator warned Lelouch about his even more treacherous son is a testament to how dangerous the latter is.

9) Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia - January 11)

Todoroki in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

The half-cold and half-hot son of the Number 2 hero Endeavor, My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki makes it in with a birthdate of January 11. Despite having such a pedigree, Todoroki was withdrawn and seemed cold for a long time owing to his father's abusive parenting. It took until the U.A. Sports Festival for him to truly begin opening up to everyone in Class 1-A.

He really started to open up after the Provisional Hero License Course, seeing as he failed the exam and had to take a remedial course alongside Bakugo.

He and Endeavor ultimately start to reconcile after Dabi revealed himself to be part of the Todoroki family later on, but that took a long time. Meanwhile, Shoto has a good relationship with Class 1-A and true friends to help him through.

10) Christa Lenz/Historia Reiss (Attack on Titan - January 15)

The current queen of Paradis, Historia Reiss was the illegitimate child of the nobleman Rod Reiss. She took on a new identity to join the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan. Her history is complicated as her memories were erased, her mom was killed, and then she joined the Scouts and got into a relationship with Ymir.

She chose to risk her life on the front lines at least, though having everything revealed to her when she and Eren were kidnapped did a number on her psyche.

After seizing power from her father, the desperate need to defend her people forced her to agree with Zeke Yeager's plan. She likewise opposes Eren's insane Rumbling plan, though the Yeagerists and her pregnancy force her to the sidelines there. She does pressure for peaceful negotiations, however, even after Eren's death.

