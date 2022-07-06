Dreams and how they influence one's choices are a recurring theme in Eiichiro Oda's One Piece series. Inherently, dreams are deeply intertwined with ambitions, with the two being opposite sides of the same coin.

As a result, One Piece’s biggest dreamers are also some of its most ambitious characters. However, the two aren’t mutually inclusive.

Here's a look at the 10 most ambitious One Piece characters, ranked from the least to the most ambitious.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Yonko dominate list of One Piece’s 10 most ambitious characters

10) Usopp

Kicking off this list is Usopp. His dream of becoming a warrior of the sea and being seen as an equal to the Giants of Elbaf is incredibly ambitious.

While Usopp has grown throughout the series, he’s still a long way off from achieving his dream. However, he does his best whenever the opportunity arises.

One of the most significant steps in his journey was when he unlocked Observation Haki during the Dressrosa arc. If he manages to also master Armament Haki, he will be one step closer to achieving his goal.

9) Nami

Fans may forget, but Nami has one of the most ambitious dreams among all the Straw Hat Pirates. Her goal of drawing a world map is quite a lofty one, emphasizing just how high her ambitions can be when it’s something she’s passionate about.

Such a goal isn’t easily achieved either. She would have to make several trips around the Grand Line and the other four seas of the world: the North, East, West and South Blues.

8) Charlotte Katakuri

Charlotte Katakuri's desire to make his mother and captain, Big Mom, the King of the Pirates was palpable during his fight with Luffy at the end of the Whole Cake Island arc.

He deeply believes she’ll become the King of the Pirates one day, even retorting Luffy’s own claim to the title with this deep-rooted belief.

Katakuri also said he’ll do whatever he can to ensure that this reality comes to pass. This emphasizes just how selflessly ambitious he is when it comes to his captain’s goals.

7) Big Mom

Similarly, Big Mom’s greatest dream is to create a utopia within Totto Land, where people of all races live in harmony.

Considering the rampant racism present within the One Piece universe, it’s undoubtedly one of the most ambitious dreams in the series. It is also a lofty dream that is heavily intertwined with becoming King of the Pirates.

6) Kozuki Momonosuke

Kozuki Momonosuke's goals may seem small at first. However, when you consider what actually has to be done to open up Wano’s borders, you'll realize that it is one of the most ambitious dreams in the series.

Momonosuke will not only have to defeat Kaido and Orochi beyond retaliation, but he will also have to be accepted by the nation’s people as their new shogun.

Momonosuke is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious characters in the series. This is heightened by the fact that his friends will be responsible for the bulk of the work needed to realize his dream.

5) Kaido

Kaido is a particularly interesting case, having once had the ambitions of being Joy Boy himself. However, upon realizing that he wasn’t the legendary figure, he desired to hold Wano for himself so he could fight Joy Boy one day and discover what he was missing.

It is an intriguing goal, and it is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious in the series.

4) Roronoa Zoro

While a case can be made for Roronoa Zoro's ambition being the absolute highest in the series, its simplicity holds him back here.

Becoming the World’s Greatest Swordsman is no easy task, but it’s hard to believe it’s as difficult as becoming the King of the Pirates or discovering the truth of the world.

Nevertheless, Zoro’s ambition is undoubtedly one of the highest in the series, with him not having lost a one-on-one fight since making the promise to Luffy.

3) Nico Robin

Nico Robin’s goal of fulfilling her people’s wishes and discovering the truth of the Void Century is arguably as ambitious as becoming the Pirate King itself.

Both essentially require the same journey. Robin’s goal is arguably more effort-intensive due to the need to collect the Rio Poneglyphs scattered throughout the world as well as the Road Poneglyphs.

Regardless of their exact ordering, both dreams are some of the loftiest in the series.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

Protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s dream of becoming King of the Pirates is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious known dreams in the series. It’s a goal he’s dedicated his entire life to, training from a young age to hone his Devil Fruit powers so he can become a strong pirate and gather a capable crew.

While he’s just short of being the most ambitious character in the series, it’s still an incredibly respectable finish for such a significant and difficult dream.

1) Marshall D. Teech

Despite having no clear goals or motivations as of this writing, Blackbeard, also known as Marshall D. Teech, is arguably the series’ most ambitious character.

He’s been shown to kill, lie, manipulate and steal to achieve his yet-untold dreams, even performing feats previously thought impossible to advance his objectives.

The lengths to which Blackbeard will go have no limit, and it’s likely he’d even betray or sell out his comrades to advance his own goals.

