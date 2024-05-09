10 anime characters who would be great roommates for anime fans

Anime characters who would be great roommates could be the hardest task to find, as most anime characters are downright brutal and have no room to share with someone else.

But having such characters would be the biggest dream of any anime fan, as who wouldn't want to share a room with their favorite character from anime? However, with most of the characters in this media not suitable for living as roommates, it could become hard for fans to choose a character.

So, for the convenience of the fandom, we have gathered 10 characters who could be the perfect candidates for fans to live with as roommates. Some characters' cooking skills make them perfect partners, and some characters' sense of money management takes the cake as the anime characters who would be great roommates.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed here solely belong to the author.

Tsukasa, Levi, and 8 other anime characters who would be great roommates

1) Tohru Honda (Fruits Bastet)

Tohru Honda as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Tohru Honda is the female protagonist of Fruits Basket and one of the poorest anime characters. She was introduced as a broke person who was trying to live under a tent on private property. Fortunately, she was taken in by the Souma household, and she started living with three grown-up adults.

The defining quality of Tohru, besides her air-headed nature, was her ability to manage a household, which included doing laundry, cooking, and other related things. So, this would make her a perfect roommate for anyone who is looking to live a peaceful life.

2) Tsukasa Yuzaki (Tonikawa: Over the Moon for you)

Tsukasa as seen in the anime (Image via Seven Arcs)

Tsukasa, the impeccable housewife of Yuzaki Nasa, is the female protagonist of Tonikawa. She was introduced as a mysterious lady who immediately confessed to Nasa, and they got married after their first encounter.

Tsukasa displayed her housewife skills throughout the anime. She was an expert in household maintenance, cooking delicious Japanese cuisine, and anything else a person can imagine, making her a perfect candidate for anyone's roommate.

3) Ohaco Uraraka (My Hero Academia)

Uraraka as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

A resident of the U.A. High School dormitory, Uraraka is one of the protagonists of My Hero Academia. She was introduced as an extreme extrovert who was eager to help everyone in her class.

Uraraka belonged to a family with financial issues, which gave her a sense of money management at a very young age. This would make her a perfect roommate candidate for anyone who is scared of going over the budget every month.

4) Fern (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Fern as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Fern is one of the female protagonists of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. She was Heiter's apprentice, and he handed her over to Frieren as he neared his death. She became a perfect mage under Frieren and became a person who could live on her own.

She even became Frieren's caretaker, although things should have been reversed. Just don't get on the wrong side of her; otherwise, she would be a perfect roommate for anyone.

5) Senko (The Helpful Fox Senko-san)

Senko as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The helpful fox spirit, Senko is the female protagonist of The Helpful Fox Senko-san. One day, she arrives at the protagonist's house out of nowhere and aims to pamper him after a long day of work.

She was an expert at anything related to household chores, be it cleaning, cooking, or anything else. Moreover, she is an expert in pampering, making her a perfect roommate for anyone who wants someone to look after them.

6) Levi Ackermann (Attack on Titan)

Levi as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Levi is one of the main protagonists of Attack on Titan. He was introduced as a strict person who despised Titans as much as any other person in the Survey Corps unit.

Levi was revealed as a clean freak who despised dust and dirt. This would make him one of the anime characters who would be great roommates, considering how he wouldn't let anyone slack when it came to cleaning.

7) Shiba Miyuki (The Irregular at Magic High School)

Shiba Miyuki as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The child prodigy and the person who respects his brother despite him having no affinity for magic, Shiba Miyuki is the female protagonist of The Irregular at Magic High School.

She lives with her brother and manages everything in the house, making her pretty similar to a housewife who knows everything. This makes her one of the anime characters who would be great roommates. Just make sure not to get on the bad side of her, as her haters don't get the most pleasant treatment.

8) Vinsmoke Sanji (One Piece)

Vinsmoke Sanji as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The cook of the Straw Hat Pirates and the left-hand man of Monkey D Luffy, Vinsmoke Sanji is one of the protagonists of One Piece. Despite his degenerate nature, he has grabbed the hearts of various females through his cooking.

This would make him one of the anime characters who would be great roommates, although things might not go too well if his roommates are males. This could be indicated by his relationship with one of his crew members, Zoro.

9) Itadori Yuji (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Itadori Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The vessel of the King of Curses, Itadori, is the central protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. He was introduced as someone with zero knowledge about cursed spirits but gained experience as the episodes passed.

Moreover, he was a hostelling at the Jujutsu High dormitory, making him one of the anime characters who would be great roommates. Although his hostel life wasn't showcased, he would be a fun person to be around.

10) Oreki Hyoutarou (Hyouka)

Oreki as seen in the anime (Image via KyoAni)

The main protagonist of Hyouka, Oreki, is an introvert who was brought into the life of the extroverts by the series' female protagonist, Chitanda. Before that, his day started with going to school; after school time, he would rush home.

He would be a great roommate to be around as he wouldn't interfere with anyone's personal matters unless his roommates are like Chitenda, who would make it a goal of their lives to interact with him.

