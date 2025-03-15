10 anime characters like Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen

No character is more fun to witness in action than a strong man with unshakable convictions and an absurd sense of humor, especially if they are anime characters like Todo Aoi from Jujutsu Kaisen. Todo is an eccentric character; powerful, physically imposing, intelligent, and battle-crazy, but at the same time, all he wants to do is watch his favorite tall pop-idol perform live.

Ad

As a third-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High School and a Grade 1 sorcerer at his young age, Todo rose to his rank as one of the best despite coming from a non-sorcerer family. His indomitable spirit, unique quirks, and fighting prowess make him stand out from the rest of the Jujutsu Kaisen cast.

This is not to say that no other anime characters bring a similar energy to the table. From the virtuous star of U.A High School, Mirio Togata, to the stoic yet hilarious Chairman from Prison School, here is a varied list of anime characters that will remind you of Todo.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Killer Bee, Franky, Iskandar, and other anime characters like Todo from Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Franky (One Piece)

Franky as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Just like Todo, Franky from One Piece is the ultimate hypeman. He loves to flex his muscles, loudly shouting words of encouragement at his peers to motivate them. As a senior officer of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, he is not to be underestimated. He barrels through enemies with brute force and surprises them with his strategic abilities, similar to many anime characters like Todo.

Ad

He values camaraderie and building brotherly bonds with his fellow man, dropping dramatic speeches just as Todo does. Franky and Todo, despite their less-than-serious antics at times, prove themselves as fearless, loyal fighters who stand up for the people they care about.

2) Killer Bee (Naruto)

Killer B from Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A list of anime characters like Todo is incomplete without Killer Bee from Naruto. Killer Bee is another eccentric, stand-out character who, like Todo, is burdened with a role and responsibility that he doesn’t let hold him back from being true to his interests.

Ad

While this interest for Todo would be the tall Idol Takada-chan, Bee wants to be the greatest rapper alive. Nonetheless, both characters pull their weight as incredibly capable and tactical powerhouses who stand up for their friends.

Killer Bee plays an important role in Naruto’s growth as a fellow Jinchūriki, teaching him how to control his powers. This again mirrors Todo witnessing Itadori’s potential and teaching him how to manipulate his cursed energy. Both characters have a muscular build, yet they diffuse serious, tense moments with their light-hearted and silly remarks more often than not.

Ad

3) Mirio Togata (My Hero Academia)

Mirio is one of the anime characters like Todo (Image via Studio Bones)

Mirio, a senior student at U.A High School in My Hero Academia and the leader of the big three, is at the peak of his school, just like Todo. He is highly energetic and charismatic, drawing admiration from his peers for his principled beliefs and commitment to working as hard as he can.

Ad

Mirio is skilled in combat and has an incredibly high battle IQ, using his phase-shifting abilities to stand his ground against his toughest foes. Just as Todo uses his Boogie Woogie, Mirio uses his Permeation Quirk in combination with his unparalleled senses and skills to predict, plan, and execute attacks on his enemies.

Another similarity between Mirio and anime characters like Todo is how they fight even if the situation doesn’t favor them. They stand up for their beliefs, even if they suffer as a result. Mirio also serves as a guiding figure to other students, advising his juniors just as Todo does.

Ad

4) Takeo Gouda (Ore Monogatari!!)

Takeo Gouda from Ore Monogatari!! (Image via Studio Madhouse)

While including Takeo Gouda from Ore Monogatari!! in a list of anime characters like Todo might seem a bit questionable, given that Takeo isn’t nearly as formidable a fighter, but he does share similarities that make for quite a hilarious contrast between their lives. Takeo is Todo, if the latter was allowed to live his dream life.

Ad

Both men have large, towering physiques and are well-built. This might make them come across as intimidating at first, but they both are emotionally sensitive people. They are deeply loyal to their friends and have over-the-top, dramatic personalities. What separates Takeo from Todo isn’t just his lack of fighting ability, but the fact that he gets to date the girl of his dreams, Rinko Yamato.

With a mix of brute strength, confidence, and heartfelt sincerity, Takeo is unwaveringly committed to his friends and loved ones, similar to most anime characters like Todo. His story could cause one to ponder what Todo’s life could have been if he wasn’t fated to fight curses as a Jujutsu sorcerer.

Ad

5) Trevor Belmont (Castlevania)

Trevor is one of the intelligent anime characters like Todo (Image via Powerhouse Animation Studios)

Trevor Belmont from the Castlevania series is another suitable pick for this list of anime characters like Todo. As an exceptionally skilled fighter with brute strength, skill, and tactical intelligence, Trevor doesn’t need to be flashy to prove himself.

Ad

His arrogant, cocky, yet deeply loyal attitude resembles Todo in quite a few ways. Both characters are incredibly battle-hardened, even going as far as mocking their enemies amid battle.

Trevor also displays a strong moral code like most anime characters like Todo do, with both the Jujutsu sorcerer and him showing far more resolve than most others would in the precarious situations they find themselves in. A fan of both series would also find some similarities in how they communicate and train their close friends.

Ad

6) Alex Louis Armstrong (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Alex Louis Armstrong from Fullmetal Alchemist (Image via Studio Bones)

When thinking of anime characters like Todo, Alex Louis Armstrong couldn’t possibly miss this list. Usually referred to in Fullmetal Alchemist as Major Armstrong or the Strong Arm Alchemist, it’s not hard to see what the two characters have in common.

Ad

Armstrong's primary battle strategy involves training his body to its limit so that he can brute force his way through fights, using Alchemy as an enhancement, without restraint. Both fighters also go shirtless, flaunting their physique as they fight, hoping to inspire their friends to train just like they do.

Major Armstrong is deeply loyal, mentoring Edward and Alphonse several times throughout the series. Furthermore, he is softhearted, theatrical, and overdramatic, providing comic relief while staying strong for the people he cares about when the time calls for it.

Ad

7) Iskandar (Fate/Zero)

Anime characters like Todo and Iskandar tend to care deeply for their allies (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Iskandar is the Rider-Class servant of Waver Velvet in the Fourth Holy Grail War of Fate/Zero. A large, imposing warrior like Todo, his ego knows no bounds. He is boisterous and dramatic, with a similarly warm and hearty personality.

Ad

He finds a brotherly friendship in Waver, just as Todo did with Itadori. Another prominent similarity is his admiration for strong warriors and high-level fights, as both characters seem enamored with the art of war.

Iskandar fights using military-level tactics and force, completely overwhelming his opponents. Both characters also preach their grand ideals and worldviews, portraying their larger-than-life personalities.

8) Chairman Kurihara (Prison School)

Chairman Kurihara from Prison School (Image via Studio Genco)

Chairman Kurihara, referred to in Prison School as just the chairman, plays a powerful and pivotal role in the series, as most anime characters like Todo dọ.

Ad

He shares quite a few traits in common with Todo, coming across as an intimidating man, with an imposing look and figure, only until one gets to know him better. His similarity to Todo is mostly in his overly dramatic philosophies.

The chairman’s over-the-top appreciation for women and his willingness to base impactful, life-changing decisions for the protagonists on what type of women they like aligns with Todo's values and actions. As they both give intense lectures that blend wisdom and absurdity, influenced by their strong personal values, it's not hard to see how parallels could be drawn.

Ad

9) Elfman Strauss (Fairy Tail)

Elfman Strauss from Fairy Tail fits the list of anime characters like Todo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Elfman Strauss from Fairy Tail is a Mage of the titular Fairy Tail Guild, holding a pretty hypermasculine philosophy. Elfman constantly preaches about being a “real man,” valuing strength and responsibility above all else.

Ad

His brash and sometimes cold exterior that masks his care for his friends and family puts him on the list of anime characters like Todo. They have large frames, towering over most characters in their series.

Elfman also uses his Take Over magic, Beast Soul, to physically overpower foes in hand-to-hand combat. Both characters see the importance of keeping their bodies in peak condition, so as to have the strength to not lose what they believe in.

Ad

10) Thorkell (Vinland Saga)

Thorkell from Vinland Saga (Image via WIT Studio)

There aren’t many as menacing and brutish as Thorkell the Tall from Vinland Saga. His battle prowess in the series rivals anime characters like Todo, with both characters towering over their allies and getting an immense adrenaline rush when engaging in war with a worthy opponent.

Ad

Thorkell thrives during medieval warfare just as Todo thrives in combat against curses. Both characters display a range of emotions during their fights, seemingly having fun while judging their enemies. Todo might judge people based on their taste in women, while Thorkell respects only those he deems worthwhile and skilled on the battlefield, which is why he grew to admire Thorfinn.

Both the Kyoto superstar and the 7-foot-tall Viking are shockingly strategic and perceptive during fights, using raw strength and battle experience in tandem. Fearsome yet undeniably charismatic, they share an almost philosophical love for battle, solidifying their similarities.

Ad

Final thoughts

Todo in JJK (Image via MAPPA)

While Aoi Todo might be hard to reproduce or replicate, this list proves that anime is filled with powerhouse personalities who bring a similar mix of humor, confidence, and flamboyant masculinity to the table.

Ad

Whether for their absurd beliefs and quirks, compassion to mentor or guide their peers, or simply for their love for war, the anime characters like Todo listed above embody a little bit of what makes the Jujutsu sorcerer so remarkable in today’s anime landscape.

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback