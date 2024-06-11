Deku needs Mirio's guidance more than ever in My Hero Academia's epilogue, and the latest chapter proves it

As fans would know, during the final battle against Shigaraki Tomura and All For One in My Hero Academia manga, Deku gave up his One For All quirk and only had its embers remaining with him. This means that after the time skip in the epilogue, he must have lost his quirk or may soon lose it.

Essentially, Izuku Midoriya will return to how he was at the start of the series, i.e., quirkless. Such a situation is bound to leave him depressed, forcing him to think of ways he could stand next to his classmates in the U.A. High School.

With that in mind, Deku might need someone's guidance. Mirio Togata lost his quirk once in the series, so he might be the perfect person for Deku to speak to. Unfortunately, he has to have the conversation as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Deku needs to speak with Mirio before he leaves U.A. High School

Ever since Izuku Midoriya lost his One For All quirk and has its embers left, he has become noticeably silent. This could be a sign of depression as he is seemingly not able to assert himself in conversations and is left speechless every time he speaks to someone.

Hence, Deku might need to speak to someone to get through this phase. Given that Mirio Togata also lost his quirk once in the past, he might be the perfect person for Deku to speak to. Unfortunately, with the release of My Hero Academia chapter 425, the manga saw the third-year students collecting their diplomas at the graduation ceremony.

Mirio Togata, as seen in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

With that, fans can be certain that the now-former third-year students, including Mirio Togata, Nejire Hado, and Tamaki Amajiki, will soon leave the school.

However, considering the series of events, it can be assumed that the former third-year students will not leave the school immediately but will spend their time saying goodbye to their friends and thanking their teachers one last time.

There is also the possibility that they will leave the school a few days later due to their belongings in their dormitories. This could mean that Mirio Togata could still be at the school for some time, though not for long.

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the Boku no Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, if Deku wants to speak to Mirio Togata face-to-face for one last time, he may need to run to the former third-year student's class to get some guidance. Class 2A's classes for the day were over; hence, Deku could do that.

Otherwise, the protagonist could also run into his mentor when he returns to his dormitory. Nevertheless, it is clear that if Izuku Midoriya needs to speak to Mirio Togata, he must do that in the epilogue.

