My Hero Academia might be heading towards part 2, and the new character hints at it

With the release of My Hero Academia chapter 425, the manga saw Izuku Midoriya and his classmates get promoted to Class 2A and begin their new academic year. While it seemed like society was becoming peaceful again, the manga chapter hinted at a possible second part of the manga through a new mysterious character.

The manga chapter saw the third-year students graduate from the U.A. High School. In the meantime, Class 1A was promoted to Class 2A, and Yuga Aoyama left the school to start his hero journey from scratch. Hitoshi Shinso replaced him. Additionally, the manga hinted at a storyline surrounding the Todoroki family.

Is My Hero Academia manga set for a part 2?

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given that manga creator Kohei Horikoshi relayed to fans that the My Hero Academia manga is soon going to end after its epilogue, there is reason to believe that there will be no sequel series to the manga.

However, the manga creator could also be talking about the end of the current manga series. He might continue the franchise further into the future through a second manga series. This could be similar to the bifurcation of Boruto manga into "Naruto Next Generations" and "Two Blue Vortex" series.

Iida, Deku, and Kaminari as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, it is not entirely outside the realm of possibilities for My Hero Academia manga to have a part 2, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Fans have begun believing such a possibility is due to Kohei Horikoshi's handling of the story. While most Shonen manga end almost immediately after the final conflict, My Hero Academia manga is seemingly set to serialize for some time.

In addition, the events that take place in chapter 425 hint at something sinister taking place in the background. This is because the panels in the chapter saw a mysterious person covered in stitches using scissors to cut something. Right after, they could be seen breathing heavily and crying as they wandered alone through an abandoned, devastated city.

Fans believe that the new mysterious character could be the next main antagonist, possibly set to feature in the manga's part 2.

Shoto Todoroki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The same was also hinted at in the chapter through what Mawata Fuwa and Shoto Todoroki had to share. Mawata explained how they were past All Might's retirement and the war in Jaku. However, following any such major battle, there was a period of chaos that no one talked about. What Mawata wanted to express was that they needed to be vigilant.

Shoto Todoroki added that All For One was born into chaos when there was no symbol of peace. While, at the time, it seemed like the manga was trying to paint a picture that the heroes still had a lot to do, the appearance of the mysterious character and what Shoto said suggest that the new character might be the new "All For One," i.e., the new main antagonist, possibly set to appear in the sequel series.

