10 anime to watch if you like The Pet Girl of Sakurasou

The Pet Girl of Sakurasou first aired in 2012 and became a fan favorite for its fun characters, touching relationships, and comedic moments paired with serious life lessons. The Pet Girl of Sakurasou follows Sorata's journey as he is moved out of his normal dorm to take in stray cats, as pets are not allowed there.

He ends up in Sakurasou, where he meets Mashiro, an artistic genius who can't even dress herself and is dubbed a "pet girl." Together with the other eccentric residents of Sakurasou, they support each other's hopes and dreams while also learning hard truths about following their aspirations.

With its perfect blend of laughter and inspiration, it's no wonder so many fans have been searching for other anime that can fill the hole left behind after finishing The Pet Girl of Sakurasou. Fortunately, several anime explore heartwarming themes of friendship, romance, and pursuing dreams despite the odds.

10 must-watch anime for fans of The Pet Girl of Sakurasou

1) Hyouka

Hyouka (Image via Kyoto Animation)

For those looking for another school setting with a dynamic leading couple, Hyouka delivers mystery and thinly veiled attraction. The handsome yet apathetic Houtarou gets dragged around by the bubbly Eru as they unravel small curiosities in their daily school life.

Even as Houtarou wishes to conserve his energy, he can't help but get invested in Eru's infectious enthusiasm despite himself. Supported by their clever friends Satoshi and Mayaka, Hyouka captures the thrill of possibility and inspiration masked in ordinary high school days.

While the mysteries themselves remain low-stakes, the bonds between the characters grow deeper with each small adventure together. For fans missing the Sakurasou dorm dynamics, Hyouka's friend group offers satisfying banter and teamwork.

2) Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For fans of Mashiro Shiina, Wotakoi explores the struggles of working adult otaku balancing careers, relationships, and their hidden nerdy sides. Protagonist Narumi is a fujoshi who has trouble being honest about her otaku interests until she starts dating ex-classmate Hirotaka, a game otaku.

Wotakoi thrives on otaku culture references and nostalgia. It features a similar vibrant color palette and cute character designs as seen in The Pet Girl of Sakurasou. Beyond the core couple, viewers also fall in love with Hanako and Taro as the cast balances each other with their quirky character traits.

Moreover, Wotakoi emphasizes that relationships require effort from both sides, echoing The Pet Girl of Sakurasou's heartfelt drama amidst the comedy. For those seeking a more mature take on adult otaku, Wotakoi is the perfect choice.

3) ReLIFE

ReLIFE (Image via TMS Entertainment)

ReLIFE also tackles the idea of second chances with the protagonist Kaizaki, an unemployed adult who gets the opportunity to take a special drug that makes him physically appear 17 again. He enrolls for a year in high school under the experimental ReLIFE program.

Alongside classmate Hishiro, an academically capable student who struggles with social interactions, they support each other in growing out of their bad habits and mindsets holding them back.

With its mix of comedy and deep self-reflection, ReLIFE mirrors The Pet Girl of Sakurasou's themes in a unique office-worker-turned-high-school setting. The found family created in the Sakurasou dorm is mirrored in Kaizaki and Hishiro's deepening bond.

4) Honey and Clover

Honey and Clover (Image via J.C. Staff)

Honey and Clover revolves around the daily lives of students at an art college in Tokyo with a focus on connections between friends, classmates, and partners. With a colorful cast living intensely as they chase their creative passions and an eccentric sense of humor, this is a top pick for Sakurasou fans.

The emotional dynamics between the characters, including Takemoto’s feelings for Hagumi and Morita’s connection with her, pull the audience's heartstrings as much as Mashiro and Sorata. With its beautiful soundtrack and emotional depth, Honey and Clover captures the atmosphere of The Pet Girl of Sakurasou.

Challenging themes of unrequited love and creating an identity also run deep throughout Honey and Clover with several painful sacrifices involved. Still, characters inspire hope in each other even as they hide their suffering behind smiles.

5) March Comes in Like a Lion

March Comes in Like a Lion (Image via Shaft)

For viewers enthralled by Mashiro Shiina’s artistic genius in The Pet Girl of Sakurasou, March Comes in Like a Lion delivers another story about the grit behind creative careers.

Protagonist Kiriyama Rei is a professional shogi player (Japanese chess) who achieved success at a young age but struggles with burnout, depression, and a lack of a support system. As Rei connects with three sisters running a sweet shop who emotionally support him, he gains hope from their wholesome family dynamic.

Slowly, he starts moving forward with their encouragement as he finds renewed motivation to nurture his talents and rivalries in the shogi professional world. March Comes in Like a Lion portrays a hidden genius struggling internally, much like Mashiro in The Pet Girl of Sakurasou, finding support through friends.

6) Golden Time

Golden Time (Image via J.C. Staff)

From acclaimed light novel author Yuyuko Takemiya, Golden Time follows Banri, a college student recovering from amnesia that caused him to forget his past relationships. As he makes new friends (and a gorgeous new girlfriend), his past still haunts him.

Like Takemiya’s previous work, Golden Time blends wacky comedy with melancholic emotional drama in a college setting. The protagonists are relatable, and the romance pulls you in as hidden feelings get revealed. For another look at love and self-growth from the creator of Toradora, don’t miss this hidden gem.

7) Just Because!

Just Because! (Image via Pine Jam)

It follows high school student Eita Izumi, who transfers back to his hometown and reunites with his childhood friends during their final months before graduation. With the school year coming to an end, the third years reflect on their dreams, changing friendships, and unspoken confessions before they all go their separate ways.

Just Because! carries the same wistful atmosphere as The Pet Girl of Sakurasou, where the students cherish their last moments together before major changes in their lives. Past memories become extra poignant when precious time runs short.

The series also highlights the bond between aspiring talents supporting each other when future plans diverge. As light orchestral music accompanies bittersweet smiles and restless preparations for an uncertain future, Just Because! captures the heartfelt nostalgia of endings making way for new beginnings.

8) Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend

Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For another eccentric romantic comedy set in a high school club, check out the harem anime series Saekano. A hardcore anime/dating sim fan gets the chance to create his dream multimedia project with a cast of quirky female creators.

Like Sakurasou, much of the appeal comes from the hilarious (and risqué) character dynamics between the oblivious male lead and the girls. Their setbacks and progress to complete their project also share a similar earnest and hopeful tone.

With relatable characters and plenty of self-aware comedy poking fun at anime tropes, Saekano is perfect for The Pet Girl of Sakurasou fans longing for more of its signature blend of heart and humor.

9) Nisekoi

Nisekoi (Image via Shaft)

For another eccentric romantic comedy full of misunderstandings, don’t overlook Nisekoi. Raku is the heir of a yakuza mob family who enters a false relationship with Chitoge, the daughter of a rival gang, to keep the peace between their families.

As deeper feelings slowly develop, trouble arises as more girls get thrown into this complicated web of relationships. Like Sakurasou, much of the series’ appeal comes from its vibrant character interactions and humorous misadventures (often from Raku getting stuck in awkward situations with the girls).

The English dub perfectly captures the wacky hijinks. With fun characters and plenty of ups and downs in their relationships, it perfectly mixes drama and romantic comedy like The Pet Girl of Sakurasou.

10) 3D Kanojo: Real Girl

It follows Hikari Tsutsui a high school otaku with no friends and Iroha Igarashi, a popular girl from his class. After a confrontation, Iroha makes Hikari help with errands and they start dating. Hikari’s change under Iroha mirrors Sorata’s growth with Mashiro in The Pet Girl of Sakurasou.

Eventually, Hikari also extends beyond his comfort zone to support Iroha when trouble arises in her life. 3D Kanojo portrays high school drama through rose-tinted intimate moments. The piano score and visuals create a dreamlike feel, much like Mashiro’s world in The Pet Girl of Sakurasou.

As their friends comment on Hikari and Iroha’s unlikely romance, the couples’ different temperaments complement each other. 3D Kanojo captures youthful emotions from innocence to heartbreak in a grounded approach with supportive friends.

Conclusion

With its stellar blend of comedy, romance, and emotional resonance, The Pet Girl of Sakurasou leaves a strong impression on viewers long after the final episode.

Whether following eccentric students in high school or college, exploring stories centered on creativity and personal growth, or experiencing heartfelt coming-of-age journeys, each entry delivers powerful bonds between endearing characters that will earn your investment.

