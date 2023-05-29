10 Attack on Titan tattoo ideas for your next ink

Attack on Titan has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, and many people want Attack on Titan tattoo ideas to commemorate this outstanding anime series. Its enthralling storyline, multifaceted characters, and heart-stopping action sequences have resonated with so many people. The depth of the series has forged a profound connection between fans and the relentless battle against the Titans.

For those seeking to express their unwavering passion and admiration for Attack on Titan, a tattoo can be a potent and permanent testament to their dedication. In this article, we will explore ten awe-inspiring Attack on Titan tattoo ideas that will leave a memorable impression on both the bearer and all who encounter these striking works of art.

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas for your next ink

1) The Wings of Freedom

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas: Wings of Freedom Tattoo (image via DeviantArt)

The Wings of Freedom tattoo holds a profound meaning for fans of Attack on Titan, representing the ideals that resonate deeply within the series. When adorned on your body, this emblem serves as a visual reminder of humanity's unyielding spirit and its relentless pursuit of liberation. The symbol itself, consisting of stylized wings spread wide, captures the essence of flight and escape from the oppressive world of the Titans.

It embodies the yearning to soar above the walls that confine humanity and venture into the unknown. Tattooing the Wings of Freedom not only demonstrates your loyalty to the scout regiment but also symbolizes your commitment to challenging the status quo and fighting against the constraints that bind us.

2) Mikasa's scarf

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas: Mikasa's Scarf (image via Outsons)

Mikasa's scarf holds a profound significance in Attack on Titan, representing the unbreakable bonds of love, loyalty, and protection. As one of the main characters, Mikasa Ackerman exemplifies unwavering devotion and unmatched combat prowess, making her an emblem of strength and determination.

Her iconic red scarf, draped around her neck, serves as a powerful symbol of her connection with Eren Yeager and the unbreakable bond they share. By tattooing Mikasa's scarf around your arm or neck, you carry with you a constant reminder of the values that are important to you.

3) The Colossal Titan

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas: Colossal Titan (image via Visualamour)

The Colossal Titan stands as a towering embodiment of both terror and awe within the world of Attack on Titan. Its immense size and devastating power leave an unforgettable mark on the hearts and minds of fans. Choosing to ink this colossal creature on your arm or leg not only showcases your appreciation for the visual spectacle it represents but also serves as a testament to your fascination with the series' darker and more ominous aspects.

Tattooing the Colossal Titan captures the essence of the epic battles and the constant struggle for survival depicted in Attack on Titan. Its imposing figure, wreathed in smoke and fire, symbolizes the raw strength and destructive force lurking in the world.

4) Levi's Ackerman symbol

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas: Ackerman symbol (image via Frozel Hill Tattoo Shop)

Levi Ackerman, often hailed as humanity's strongest soldier, has captured the hearts of fans with his unparalleled combat prowess and unwavering determination. His symbol, the Ackerman crest—a stylized "A" with wings—carries a profound significance.

Tattooing Levi's symbol onto your body is not only a tribute to his character but also a testament to your admiration for his indomitable spirit and ability to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. The Ackerman symbol represents Levi's lineage and the strength that courses through his veins. As a member of the Ackerman clan, Levi possesses extraordinary abilities and resilience that sets him apart.

5) Survey Corps logo

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas: Survey corps logo (image via Reddit)

The Survey Corps logo symbolizes unwavering bravery, selfless sacrifice, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. As the vanguard in humanity's battle against the Titans, the scout regiment embodies the spirit of exploration and the determination to venture into the unknown.

By tattooing the Survey Corps emblem, you proudly showcase your unwavering commitment to face dangers head-on and fight for a better world. The emblem, featuring a pair of wings and a sword, captures the essence of the Survey Corps' mission. The wings signify the freedom and liberation sought by humanity, while the sword represents the readiness to take up arms and defend against the Titans' relentless onslaught.

6) Eren Yeager's Titan form

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas: Eren Yeager's Titan Form (image via Binhodalander)

Eren Yeager's Titan form is a visual embodiment of his evolution from a vulnerable and determined youth to a formidable and resolute protector. Tattooing Eren's Titan form on your body will serve as a constant reminder of the character's remarkable journey and the strength that lies within each individual.

Eren's Titan form represents a metamorphosis from a helpless victim into a force to be reckoned with. It signifies the power of resilience, determination, and the unwavering will to protect humanity at all costs. By immortalizing this transformation as a tattoo, you pay homage to Eren's growth and embody the spirit of overcoming adversity.

7) Titan shifter eyes

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas: Titan Shifter Eyes (image via Aamnds)

The piercing and intense eyes of the Titan shifters hold a captivating allure that has captivated fans of Attack on Titan. Tattooing these mesmerizing eyes onto your body allows you to channel these formidable characters' strength and determination. It becomes a powerful symbol of your own ability to adapt, overcome challenges, and emerge stronger from adversity.

The Titan shifter eyes symbolize the transformative nature of the characters who possess this extraordinary ability. Each pair of eyes reflects these individuals' indomitable spirit and unwavering resolve when they shift into their Titan forms.

8) Scouting Legion insignia

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas: Scouting Legion Insignia (image via Lucas Provines)

The Scouting Legion insignia, with its distinctive circular design adorned with wings and a star, represents a profound sense of honor and unwavering courage. Tattooing this emblem on your body signifies your membership in the ranks of those who fearlessly venture beyond the walls, dedicated to protecting humanity from the Titans' looming threat.

The Scouting Legion tattoo serves as a permanent mark of your commitment to selflessly face the perils that lie outside the safety of the walls. It symbolizes your determination to explore the unknown, unravel the mysteries of the Titans, and safeguard humanity's future. This insignia becomes a visual declaration of your allegiance to the cause, proudly showcasing your bravery and willingness to take risks for the greater good.

9) Attack on Titan typography

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas: Attack on Titan Typography (image via Wit Studio)

With its bold and striking typography, the Attack on Titan logo has become an iconic symbol of the franchise. Its distinct design immediately evokes the gripping and intense atmosphere of the series. When choosing an Attack on Titan tattoo, incorporating the logo's typography offers a versatile and customizable option.

The beauty of the Attack on Titan typography is its adaptability to various tattoo styles and personal preferences. Whether you lean towards a minimalist aesthetic, favoring clean lines and simplicity, or desire a more intricate and elaborate design, the series' typography can be modified to suit your taste. The logo's sharp angles, dramatic curves, and bold lettering allow for endless creative possibilities.

10) "If you win, you live. If you lose, you die. If you don't fight, you can't win!"

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas: Eren Yeager quote (image via Pinterest)

This powerful quote, spoken by Eren Yeager, encapsulates the essence of Attack on Titan and the fundamental theme that permeates throughout the series. Tattooing this powerful quote onto your body serves as a constant reminder to embrace every opportunity, confront challenges head-on, and wholeheartedly fight for your beliefs.

In Attack on Titan, where survival is a constant struggle against overwhelming odds, Eren's mantra holds profound meaning. It echoes the harsh reality of the characters' existence, where victory is the ultimate key to survival, and defeat brings dire consequences.

By immortalizing these words as a tattoo, you forge a personal connection with the unwavering determination displayed by Eren and his comrades in their battle against the Titans.

Final thoughts

Attack on Titan tattoo ideas: Attack on Titan (image via Wit Studio)

The world of Attack on Titan offers a multitude of tattoo ideas for fans looking to pay homage to this remarkable series. From iconic symbols to unforgettable characters, there are numerous ways to express your love for the franchise through ink.

Remember, getting a tattoo is a personal choice, so select a design that resonates with you and holds significant meaning. Whether you choose to display the Wings of Freedom, Levi's Ackerman symbol, or a memorable quote, your tattoo will be a lifelong testament to your devotion and connection to this story with these Attack on Titan tattoo ideas.

Poll : 0 votes