10 best anime to watch if you like Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

The anime, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! delivers a thrilling twist on the classic Super Sentai formula. The story focuses on the oppressed "Dusters" who are forced to reenact battles against the so-called "heroic" Dragon Keepers for propaganda.

Disillusioned Duster Fighter D infiltrates the corrupt Keepers by impersonating a sympathetic Ranger cadet named Hibiki Sakurama, intending to take down the organization from within alongside vengeance-driven Ranger Yumeko Suzukiri.

With social commentary and energetic action elevated by complex characters, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has connected with audiences through its genre-defying narrative. Fans craving bold, thought-provoking anime should check out these 10 picks like Go! Go! Loser Ranger!.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

1. The Boys Presents: Diabolical

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Image via Titmouse Inc.)

Those looking for more morally ambiguous "superheroes" need look no further than The Boys Presents: Diabolical. This bloody animated anthology turns the traditional superhero genre upside down through a series of twisted, standalone stories.

Like Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, the series pulls no punches when exploring themes of power and corruption through entertaining sequences. Critical reviews praised it for adding animation's unique flavor to The Boys universe, which is already known for unbridled cynicism and adult themes.

Fans of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!'s satire and serious commentary will make you feel right at home with the grim offerings of Diabolical.

2. Tiger & Bunny

Tiger & Bunny (Image via Sunrise)

For anime lovers who enjoyed Go! Go! Loser Ranger!'s plot dynamics of hidden identities and anti-establishment rebellion, Tiger & Bunny should be right up your alley. The series follows veteran superhero Wild Tiger, who is forced into a reluctant partnership with novice hero Barnaby Brooks Jr.

On the surface, the show is an action-packed buddy comedy featuring superhumans with flashy sponsorships and reality TV-style drama. But lurking below is a mystery surrounding Barnaby's parents' murder.

Like Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, Tiger & Bunny features complex interpersonal relationships and slowly unraveling conspiracies from the upper echelons of power. Fans will find the show's examination of commercialization in society and critique of social elitism appealing.

3. Concrete Revolutio

Concrete Revolutio (Image via Bones)

For another anime series that plays with superhero tropes in provocative ways, don't overlook the underrated Concrete Revolutio.

The plot unfolds across two separate timelines, switching between a colorful retro 1960s backdrop and a more dystopian modern era. Central superhuman Bureau member Jiro navigates these eras, revealing hidden connections and conflicted intentions between characters over the decades.

Like Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, Concrete Revolutio encapsulates themes of oppression and rebellion while questioning the unilateral labels of heroes and villains. As greater conspiracies and social commentary develop across the non-linear structure, the stylish retro visuals contrast beautifully with darker revelations.

4. Akudama Drive

Akudama Drive (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For a high-octane cyberpunk action thriller with gritty visuals and nuanced characters, look no further than the acclaimed series Akudama Drive. Set in the dystopian Kansai region, civilians who commit serious crimes become classified as highly skilled "Akudamas," doomed to a fugitive existence.

When a young girl named Swindler gets involved under pretenses and comes into contact with these Akudama outcasts, she gets unwillingly caught up in their next shadowy caper. Like Loser Ranger, the plot leverages the convention of villain-centric protagonists while blurring the lines between good and evil.

Similar to the Keepers' stronghold, Kansai's utopian facade slowly unravels as social commentary gives way to pyrotechnic chaos. Fans obsessed with Go! Go! Loser Ranger!'s high-stakes cat-and-mouse tension and stimulating visual style will be glued to their screens with Akudama Drive.

5. Zetman

Zetman (Image via TMS Entertainment)

For a darker spin on the classic superhero origin, Zetman offers a gritty homage with plenty of twists. The story alternates between tales of two different heroes tangled together by conspiracy. Jin was raised in poverty by a kind guardian, but is tied to mysterious genetic experiments that give him powers.

In contrast, Kouga comes from the wealthy Amagi family, which runs a corporation focused on developing artificial humans called "Players" while clinging to idealistic notions of justice. Their interwoven paths reveal shocking truths concerning both heroes' tragic origins.

Like Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, Zetman subverts expectations by deconstructing the concept of the stalwart hero through ethical quandaries, challenging viewers' assumptions as details come to light. Mature themes, from violence to human atrocities, also permeate throughout.

6. One Punch Man

One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse, J.C. Staff)

One Punch Man revolves around an average young man, Saitama, who has become so strong from a basic training routine that no enemy can withstand even a single punch from him.

Bored from the absence of challenge, he searches for a worthy opponent. Alongside the hilarious triviality Saitama faces in battles, there are genuinely threatening monsters and villains only he can defeat. This constant juxtaposition makes for stimulating viewing.

Like Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, the show is a tongue-in-cheek parody of everyday superhero and shonen anime tropes. But it backs the gags with plenty of adrenaline-pumping action and surprisingly moving moments of humanity. Fans seeking satire blended with blockbuster action need look no further.

7. Re:Creators

Re:Creators (Image via TROYCA)

For thought-provoking anime with layers of mystery, look no further than fantasy/sci-fi series Re:Creators. The show kicks off when characters from assorted fictional worlds are suddenly transported to modern-day Japan along with their unique supernatural abilities.

An ordinary high school student named Sota is soon drawn into their inter-dimensional plight, which ties back to his past as a fan who abandoned his artistic ambitions and the phenomenon's enigmatic origin.

Like Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, part of the intrigue lies in seeing iconic hero and villain archetypes thrust together in new contexts, forcing reassessments of their core nature. Creative world-building and Easter eggs for animation fans enhance the spectacle.

8. Samurai Flamenco

Samurai Flamenco (Image via Manglobe)

Superhero stories are turned on their head with Samurai Flamenco. Protagonist Masayoshi Hazama is an ordinary young man with a lofty childhood dream: to become a hero fighting injustice in the vein of popular tokusatsu heroes he admired.

When he commissions his own superhero outfit and begins citizen's arrests despite having no training, his policeman friend Hidenori reluctantly becomes involved. The show slowly escalates from low-stakes comedy into legitimate external threats that eventually force the heroics to match the ambition.

Like Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, viewers go along for the meta journey as the idealistic hero learns the harsh realities behind the cape in a humorous yet practical fashion. The series celebrates and deconstructs superhero mythology through a creative lens.

9. Gatchaman Crowds

Gatchaman Crowds (Image via Tatsunoko Production)

For a thought-provoking superhero allegory with vibrant animation, check out Gatchaman Crowds. On its surface, the series centers on protagonist Hajime Ichinose becoming the newest recruit on the international superhero defense team known as the Gatchaman.

But team dynamics and otherworldly threats soon yield to grander themes. At its core, the show examines society's over-reliance on existing power structures compared to the potential of ordinary people unified by social media crowd power.

Like Go! Go! Loser Ranger!'s questioning of values like justice and integrity, Gatchaman Crowds analyzes how shifting access to information alters social reform. Fans seeking series grappling with profound concepts through imaginative storylines should add this to their watchlist.

10. Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby (Image via Science SARU)

Lastly, viewers intrigued by Loser Ranger's darker themes and subversive storytelling need look no further than the chilling series Devilman Crybaby. It centers on Akira Fudo, a kind-hearted young man who merges with the demon Amon to become Devilman, maintaining his human heart while gaining demonic powers.

As he battles against demons hiding among humans, complex questions of identity, humanity, and apocalyptic prophecy emerge amid hyperviolent action set pieces. Like Loser Ranger, this adaptation provocatively twists religious and moral iconography through scenes of intense sexuality and devastating carnage.

Socially conscious themes help elevate the more gratuitous elements. Fans seeking animation that challenges convention can look forward to copious amounts of emotionally intense moments sprinkled among the heady commentary in this one.

Conclusion

Part of what has earned Go! Go! Loser Ranger! such a dedicated fandom is the show's ability to deliver meaningful social commentary within an action-packed medium typically associated with straightforward thrills.

The series on this list all contain traces of that special formula. Some offer darker animation and heavier themes. Others utilize satire or high-concept sci-fi twists to tell unconventional superhero stories. And some upend genre tropes through layered mysteries or unlikely protagonists.

However, at their cores, each show listed above forces audiences to re-examine their assumptions about heroism while keeping the high stakes intact.

