10 best anime to watch if you like Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Katekyo Hitman Reborn! is a popular anime series that follows the story of Tsunayoshi "Tsuna" Sawada, a junior high student who finds out he is the next in line to become the boss of the powerful Vongola mafia family.

Written and illustrated by Akira Amano, the series mixes comedy, action, and drama as Tsuna goes through special training from his new home tutor, Reborn, an infant hitman, to prepare the former to lead the Vongola family.

If you're a fan of Katekyo Hitman Reborn! and looking for some similar anime series to enjoy next, here are 10 great recommendations worth adding to your watch list.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

1. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Much like Katekyo Hitman Reborn!, My Hero Academia focuses on a young boy, Izuku Midoriya, who dreams of having special powers and becoming a hero one day. Although Izuku was born without superpowers in a world where most people have quirks or abilities, he never gives up on his dream.

When a chance encounter with the number one hero All Might gives Izuku an opportunity to inherit All Might's quirk “One for All,” Izuku begins a journey to master his newfound power and enroll at U.A. High School, a prestigious school for heroes in training.

With its themes of self-improvement, found family, and characters striving to be the best heroes they can be, My Hero Academia has plenty for Katekyo Hitman Reborn! fans to enjoy.

2. Food Wars!

Food Wars! (Image via J.C. Staff)

While on the surface, Food Wars! may seem like just another cooking anime, its gripping shounen battles, eccentric characters, and themes of self-improvement also make it a great pick for those who loved Katekyo Hitman Reborn!.

The series follows Souma Yukihira, a confident young chef who enrolls in the cutthroat cooking school, Totsuki Saryo Culinary Institute, after his father closes down their family restaurant.

To graduate, Souma must prevail in high-stakes cooking battles against elite student chefs. With Souma’s adaptive cooking skills and determination to prove himself, Food Wars! captures the same fiery underdog spirit as Katekyo Hitman Reborn!.

3. Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter is a long-running shounen series praised for its engrossing fantasy world, diverse cast of characters, and clever power systems. The show follows Gon Freecss, a 12-year-old boy who aspires to become a professional Hunter in order to track down his missing father.

On his journey, Gon befriends other kids like Killua and Kurapika, who also seek the highly coveted title of Hunter. Together, they take on the dangerous Hunter Exam, face daunting magical beasts, and contend with devious villains.

Like Katekyo Hitman Reborn!, Hunter x Hunter hooks viewers with battles of wit and willpower as the characters push themselves to master new abilities.

4. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Ufotable)

Set in a fantasy version of Japan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba pits humans against deadly demons who feast on humans and transform them into other demons.

After a demon kills his family and turns his sister Nezuko into a demon, kind-hearted Tanjiro Kamado vows to become a Demon Slayer to find a way to turn his sister human again.

Like Katekyo Hitman Reborn!, the series features a loyal sibling bond, an array of sword fighting techniques to master, and growing friendships between Demon Slayers who support each other.

Tanjiro’s resolute personality, the iconic character designs by Ufotable Studio, and visually stunning demon battles make this a must-see for Katekyo Hitman Reborn! fans.

5. Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From the creator of Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi, Yu Yu Hakusho offers similar themes of delinquents turning over a new leaf after finding a greater purpose.

Yuusuke Urameshi is a brash middle school punk who unexpectedly dies while trying to save a child’s life. Given a second chance to return to life, Yuusuke becomes a Spirit Detective fighting demons and protecting the human world.

Yuusuke also forms bonds with former rivals like Kurama and Hiei while mastering his spiritual powers. And despite its supernatural premise, Yu Yu Hakusho stays grounded with plenty of comedy between near-death battles.

6. No Game, No Life

No Game, No Life (Image via Madhouse)

While Katekyo Hitman Reborn! pulls Tsuna into the dangerous world of mafia families, in No Game, No Life, gaming genius siblings Sora and Shiro get whisked into the magical world of Disboard, where all conflicts are settled by games.

Due to their unparalleled gaming prowess, Sora and Shiro rocket from unknown players to candidates for king and queen.

Like Katekyo Hitman Reborn!, No Game, No Life features a distinctive art style, intelligent strategies, and engaging battles of skill. The series offers fun escapist adventures with two genius leads.

7. Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom (Image via Lerche)

Assassination Classroom puts a comedic twist on a classroom battle premise much like Katekyo Hitman Reborn!. After their teacher transforms into Koro Sensei, an octopus-like creature that will destroy Earth in one year, students in Class 3-E of Kunugigaoka Junior High must strive to assassinate him before then.

But Koro Sensei also takes their training seriously, helping polish their academics and life skills. As with Katekyo Hitman Reborn!, it’s as much about the zany characters bouncing off one another as it is about outwitting a quick-moving target.

And viewers become invested in the underdog students’ growth into capable assassins willing to protect their teacher/target when stakes are high.

8. Baccano!

Baccano! (Image via Brain's Base)

For another action-packed anime filled with warring mafia gangs and villainous immortals, Katekyo Hitman Reborn! fans should check out Baccano!.

Set in Prohibition-era America, the story weaves back and forth in time to chronicle the various connections between alchemists, thieves, camorra, and mafiosos clashing for power and influence.

Yet even with its gritty subject matter, Baccano! retains a playful flair with over-the-top characters. The dub version captures 1930s gangster accents and lingo to heighten the chaotic fun.

9. Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For another fantasy action-adventure anime perfect for Katekyo Hitman Reborn! fans, don’t miss Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic.

It follows Aladdin, a young magician who teams up with his friend Alibaba to capture dungeons containing treasures and power beyond belief. What starts off small in scale eventually intertwines with kings vying for rule and legendary warriors entering the fray.

Like Katekyo Hitman Reborn!, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic features growing friendships, training arcs to master abilities like magoi manipulation, world-threatening villains, and hard-fought battles showcasing special powers.

10. World Trigger

World Trigger (Image via Toei Animation)

Katekyo Hitman Reborn! fans should check out World Trigger if they are looking for an anime with a similarly upbeat underdog hero defending his hometown from invaders. It follows Osamu Mikumo, a new recruit for Border, an organization that protects Mikado City from attacks by creatures from another dimension called Neighbors.

Despite lacking natural fighting skills, Osamu’s intelligence and selfless teamwork help him hold his own. Like Katekyo Hitman Reborn!, World Trigger excels in strategy-driven battles as Border agents combine their special Trigger weapons and skills to outmaneuver enemies.

With fun characters and fluid combat animation, World Trigger is a smart pick for those wanting more unconventional heroics like Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Conclusion

Katekyo Hitman Reborn! has clearly left big shoes to fill with its winning blend of mafia mayhem, motley crews forming families, and characters constantly pushed to their limits to protect what’s precious to them.

While no anime perfectly captures the same flair, the series on this list come close with underdog heroes, lethal training grounds testing bonds, strategic competitions, and families forming along the way.

Any Katekyo Hitman Reborn! fan is bound to find plenty to enjoy with these 10 top recommendations spanning different genres and themes. So charge up your dying will flames and dive into these action-packed, engrossing new anime worlds awaiting you!

