10 best anime to watch if you like Necromancer: King of the Scourge

Necromancer: King of the Scourge chinese manhua has captivated audiences with its gripping story about Lin Moyu and his emergence as a powerful necromancer in a transformed game-like world.

Ad

As Lin embraces his rare class and seeks to realize its immense potential through continuous battles, leveling up, and control of immortal undead armies, viewers are treated to themes of survival, blurred lines between life and death, and the pursuit of power.

Fans enthralled by Necromancer's visually striking fantasy elements and exploration of necromantic abilities will enjoy anime containing similar themes and plot devices. Here are 10 anime recommendations for those who can't get enough of Necromancer: King of the Scourge manhua.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article are solely those of the author.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Necromancer: King of the Scourge

1. Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord instantly draws comparisons with its premise centering on a player becoming trapped inside an MMORPG game world as a powerful skeleton mage and overlord commanding legions of loyal undead servants.

Ad

Protagonist Momonga finds himself trapped as his game avatar upon the shutdown of the online game, Yggdrasil. Alone with immense magic and a growing undead army, Momonga navigates his new reality, seeking others who share his fate.

Fans of Necromancer: King of the Scourge will undoubtedly appreciate Overlord's strikingly similar core concept and Momonga's mastery over death magic as he adapts to unexpected challenges.

2. Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Image via Asread & White Fox)

While starting off as an underpowered protagonist looked down upon by his peers, Hajime of Arifureta gradually evolves into an overwhelmingly dominant anti-hero after months of grueling survival in the abyss, mastering various weapons and alchemical abilities.

Ad

Transported with his class into a parallel magical world, Hajime must quickly adapt and find a means to return home.

Like Lin Moyu, Hajime commandeers vast power for himself, uses it ruthlessly against enemies, and pushes beyond human restrictions—making for an engaging viewing experience similar to Necromancer: King of the Scourge.

3. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime puts an innovative twist on the reincarnation genre by having corporate worker Satoru Mikami reawaken as a magical slime monster after dying.

Ad

Although initially weak, Satoru (who becomes Rimuru Tempest) rapidly evolves by consuming magical beings and gaining tremendous magical skills. Like Lin Moyu, viewers witness Rimuru accruing great power essentially from scratch and building up devoted allies.

Despite the lighthearted tone compared to Necromancer, this anime cleverly explores the concept of transcending mortality and what one is capable of when no longer hindered by human limitations.

4. The Rising of the Shield Hero

Ad

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero's premise explores a parallel world where heroes are summoned and granted legendary weapons to combat periodic apocalyptic events.

Ad

Naofumi Iwatani is designated the eponymous Shield Hero, widely considered the weakest. After being betrayed and exiled by his friends, distrustful and embittered, Naofumi unlocks powerful means of strengthening himself on par with the forces he must overcome.

This includes a curse series that allows him to use devastating abilities while wrestling with vengeance and his conflicted morality, much like Lin Moyu's darker tendencies in Necromancer.

5. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

Ad

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

When it comes to being accidentally overpowered, its protagonist Takuma Sakamoto (Diablo) gives Lin Moyu a run for his money. Upon being summoned to another world as his MMORPG character, Diablo retains the body and supreme magical abilities built over years of playing the game.

Ad

What results is a lighthearted yet action-packed anime, where the quiet shut-in Diablo quickly asserts dominance over friend and foe alike, thanks to his arsenal of skills, including dark magic.

Viewers will likely see parallels between his almost nonchalant embrace of power in How Not to Summon a Demon Lord and Lin Moyu's similar characterization in Necromancer.

6. The Faraway Paladin

The Faraway Paladin (Image via Children's Playground Entertainment)

The Faraway Paladin stands out on this list as one of several notable anime focused on the journey of a fledgling paladin unlocking his capabilities in a high-fantasy setting. Protagonist Will is raised from infancy by undead beings, who train him to become a righteous champion of good.

Ad

Despite the inversion of roles compared to Necromancer: King of the Scourge, Will's methodical coming of age under the tutelage of his undead guardians provides a similar take on transcending mortality and mastering rare power under unique circumstances.

7. No Game No Life

No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse)

While containing no actual magic or combat, the isekai fantasy series No Game No Life explores themes of strategy and manipulation to overcome great odds.

Ad

When genius gamer siblings Sora and Shiro are transported into a parallel world where everything is determined by games, the duo must employ cunning tactics to outwit magical races possessing immense power.

The colorful yet cunning protagonists and focus on crafty victories despite long odds will appeal to Necromancer: King of the Scourge fans who enjoy strategic battles.

8. Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions

Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Unlike Necromancer: King of the Scourge's game-inspired setting, Grimgar's premise involves a group of amnesiac strangers finding themselves in a harsh fantasy world with no memory of their past.

Ad

Forced to band together as ill-prepared volunteer soldiers to survive against orcs and other threats looming beyond the safety of their small town, the group must scrape together enough resources to secure basic provisions and shelter.

The anime provides a uniquely grounded take on the difficulties of actually surviving in a fantasy environment.

9. Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As another series showcasing an average person unlocking the hidden potential for colossal power and influence, Solo Leveling tells the story of hunter Sung Jin-Woo gaining access to RPG-like abilities in a world plagued by interdimensional gates spawning deadly monsters.

Ad

Sung Jin-Woo utilizes an expanding arsenal of abilities to rapidly boost himself to S-rank status, becoming one of humanity's strongest combat assets. His ability to summon shadow soldiers in battle resembles Lin's tactics, as both protagonists wield an undead-like army to dominate their foes.

10. Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate (Image via Madhouse & Graphinica)

Hellsing Ultimate dives deep into the bloody existence of supremely powerful supernatural beings.

Ad

Notorious vampire Alucard serves Integra Hellsing, leader of the top-secret Hellsing Organization, bound by ancient seals and magic created by Abraham Van Helsing. Tasked with defending Britain from undead scourges, Alucard wields truly nightmarish levels of destructive force.

Alucard and the Hellsing Organization's thematic struggle to defend humanity from the encroaching dark while themselves harnessing such forces mirrors Lin Moyu's characterization in Necromancer. Fans will surely find the anime's violent confrontations between supernatural juggernauts to their liking.

Ad

Conclusion

Necromancer: King of the Scourge has struck a chord among manhua fans thanks to its gripping fantasy adventure premise and masterful exploration of themes revolving around power, death transcendence, and survival.

Readers enamored with this series' concept and Lin Moyu's conquest toward domination backed by loyal undead legions will find some of these same elements done justice across various captivating anime titles.

From overpowered anti-heroes to struggling adventurers and reality-warping battles, these anime uniquely complement Necromancer: King of the Scourge and are sure to satisfy fans.

Ad

Related Links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback