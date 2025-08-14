10 dangerous Dandadan characters everyone should fear, Ranked

Fans better buckle up when it comes to Dandadan characters because this series does not mess around with its supernatural threats.

Created by Yukinobu Tatsu, Dandadan throws viewers into a chaotic world where yokai, aliens, and possessed humans collide in the most bizarre ways possible. What starts as a simple debate between Momo and Okarun about ghosts and aliens quickly spirals into encounters with beings that could literally end civilizations if they felt like it.

In Dandadan, beings like the mirror-wielding Reiko Kashima and the ability-stealing Count Saint-Germain set the bar for terror from their very first appearances. These dangerous Dandadan characters deliver spine-chilling moments that leave even seasoned anime viewers praying for a hero.

Inside the chaos: Dandadan characters who redefine supernatural fear

10) Hase

Still of Hase (Image via Science Saru)

As seen in episode 4, Hase’s bullying goes supernatural fast once he figures out Okarun’s jumps defy gravity. Desperate to challenge him, Hase hunts down secret occult scrolls in the school library, performing crude rituals that unleash minor yokai.

His zero moral compass means he will sacrifice classmates without flinching, making him one of the most unnerving human threats among Dandadan characters because he treats real lives like collateral damage.

9) Turbo Granny

Still of Turbo Granny (Image via Science Saru)

The yokai that started it all, Turbo Granny earns her spot among dangerous Dandadan characters through sheer malevolent power. After fusing with an Earthbound Spirit in Shono City's tunnel, she become a curse-spreading nightmare who steals reproductive organs from anyone who dares to race her. Once cursed, victims become her vessels, spreading her influence to anyone they look at, from simple nosebleeds to fatal heart attacks.

Her ability to shapeshift between spiritual and physical forms makes her nearly impossible to track, while her territory control lets her summon entire graveyards of possessed spirits to overwhelm opponents.

8) Fairy-Tale Card

Still of Fairy-Tale Card (Image via Shueisha)

Released during the Danmanra arc in episodes 7-8, this yokai’s deck of horrors targets memories like a psychic assassin. It plucks out childhood traumas, forcing victims into puppet-fighting duels until they collapse from spiritual exhaustion. In one harrowing scene, it erases Okarun’s sight, turning his world pitch black. By warping reality through nostalgia, the Fairy-Tale Card embodies why psychological horror vaults it into the top ranks of Dandadan characters.

7) Mr. Mantis Shrimp

Stlll of Mr. Mantis Shrimp (Image via Science Saru)

Debuting in episode 15, Mr. Mantis Shrimp’s boxing gloves are not just for show, his punches pulverize steel doors and send opponents crashing through walls. His strength multiplies tenfold underwater, showcased in the Kur Sea Battle flashback. When his jet-powered punch shatters a Kur exosuit, it alerts the invasion fleet to humanity’s latent threat.

As one of the “weaker” species members, he is a grim promise of what stronger compatriots among Dandadan characters could unleash.

6) Tsuchinoko

Still of Tsuchinoko (Image via Science Saru)

Featured in the Jiji flashback episode, this colossal worm demands child sacrifices to quell volcanic fury. It unleashes psychic screams that drive children toward self-harm and discharges lethal electric arcs from its tentacles.

In one chilling moment, it regenerates an entire head stump within seconds after being impaled by Okarun, underlining why killing it conventionally is impossible. Its blend of brute force and mental torment secures its spot among the scariest Dandadan characters.

5) Evil Eye

Still of Evil Eye (Image via Science Saru)

First glimpsed in episode 6, the Evil Eye’s curse gaze forces anyone locked in its stare to contemplate suicide. When it possesses Jiji in episode 9, it gains parkour agility and spiritual power, sending shockwave kicks that fissure pavement. It conjures “grudge spheres”, dark orbs formed from vengeance, that explode on impact.

This tragic spirit, spawned by a child’s death, merges heartbreaking backstory with relentless assault tactics, marking it among the top dangerous Dandadan characters.

4) Acrobatic Silky

Still of Acrobatic Silky (Image via Science Saru)

Silky’s debut in episode 10 reveals her hair-whip assaults, slicing through steel beams like silk thread. When cornered in the Slit-Mouthed Woman arc, she stretches her hair into tendrils that ensnared three foes at once, using grueling aerial acrobatics to disorient them.

Her maternal fixation, born from a daughter lost to yokai violence, fuels a fierce protective rage. This mix of agility, brutality, and unpredictability ranks her among the most dangerous Dandadan characters.

3) Kur (Space Globalists)

Still of Kur (Image via Shueisha)

The Kur represent the ultimate alien threat among Dandadan characters, operating as an intergalactic military force that conquers and subjugates planets across the cosmos. In the climactic ambush of episode 18, the Kur unleashes teleportation orbs that vaporized entire city blocks.

These octopus-like conquerors enslave aliens to forge exosuits capable of atmospheric entry on any planet. They can coordinate fleet-wide assaults across light-years in seconds. Their cold, efficient brutality and advanced tech underscore why they top the invasion threat among Dandadan characters.

2) Count Saint-Germain

E Still of Count Saint (Image via Shueisha)

Count Saint-Germain serves as perhaps the most enigmatic yet dangerous among Dandadan characters, functioning as the series' closest thing to an overarching antagonist. His true entrance in episode 20 revealed an alien swordsman who steals abilities on the spot. When an opponent yields and bleeds to his Asura blade, he bottles their power for later use.

In the final duel under neon city lights, he switches between super speed, fire spells, and psychic shields as though flicking switches. As both a strategic tactician and power hoarder, he is one of the most formidable Dandadan characters, capable of turning allies’ strengths against them.

1) Reiko Kashima

Still of Reiko Kashima (Image via Shueisha)

Reiko’s grand showcase in episode 22 sees her Mirror Prison absorbing an entire Kur squadron into a shattered reality. She extends razor-sharp mirror shards through raindrops and subway windows, slicing mech limbs in an instant. Her strength lets her punch through reinforced steel, and her combat speed rivals transformed Okarun.

Driven by vanity and boundless power, Reiko stands as the ultimate nightmare among Dandadan characters, a force that bends dimensions as easily as toys.

Final thoughts

These dangerous Dandadan characters prove that this series is more than flash and thrills, it is a masterclass in blending human drama with supernatural terror. From bully-turned-mastermind Hase to dimension-bending Reiko Kashima, each villain brings unique horrors that push heroes to their limits. For fans worldwide, Dandadan’s best threats are those that feel heartbreakingly human yet utterly unstoppable.

