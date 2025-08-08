Dandadan season 2 episode 6 review: Science SARU captures heartfelt comedy through complex character details

Dandadan season 2 episode 6 begins with the Evil Eye taking possession of Jiji, and naturally, chaos ensues. However, Momo pours hot water on Jiji, which snaps him back to reality. The band HAYASii arrives to assist with an exorcism through their special brand of spiritually attuned music. But Jiji is pleading for assistance, and with Seiko's uncharacteristic empathy, the group is stopped in their exorcism attempts and welcomes the Evil Eye into their "family."

Okarun promises to protect Jiji, and the group starts training Jiji to take control of his incredible amount of spiritual energy. The episode concludes in a light-hearted fashion as Momo starts a part-time job at a maid café and Okarun is dragged along hesitantly. Dandadan season 2 episode 6 was released on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 12:26 am JST.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Dandadan season 2 episode 6.

Dandadan season 2 episode 6 review: Jiji’s bond with the Evil Eye deepens as Okarun, Momo, and Aira vow to protect him

A brief synopsis and narrative criticism of Dandadan season 2 episode 6

Jiji apologizes for being transformed into the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 6 begins with the Evil Eye taking over Jiji, attacking Okarun, and destroying Momo's house. Momo snaps him back using hot water, but Okarun observes the increased power of the Evil Eye. The band HAYASii soon makes an appearance to help out with an exorcism. Their music, which has the power to reach spirits without injuring themselves, takes over the entire scene with energy and color.

At the beginning of the performance, Jiji has difficulty, and Seiko asks Momo to restrain him. This evokes images of the Evil Eye's lonely childhood, hinting at the weakness of his desire for friendship. Moved to pity, Jiji requests to let him go.

Seiko stops the ritual, welcoming the Evil Eye into their family. Aira cries out in protest against danger, but Okarun vows to strengthen himself to defend Jiji in case he loses control, and Momo and Aira are encouraged to take the same oath. The sentimental peak is suddenly cut short when rain induces another takeover, and the Evil Eye punches Okarun.

Seiko stops the exorcism and grants Jiji's request (Image via Science SARU)

Once he regains control of himself, Jiji is taught by Seiko how to control his enormous spiritual energy, and Momo also attends the lessons. Okarun remembers his own possession by Turbo Granny, the distress it brought about, and Seiko's reminder to return kindness by being of service to others, a virtue upholding his devotion to Jiji. That evening, Okarun remains with Jiji, reinforcing the episode's point of lending a helping hand.

The second half of Dandadan season 2 episode 6 changes to lighter themes. With cardboard having been used to fix their house, Momo looks for a part-time job to pay for repairs. Upon learning that her friend Ririna needs help at a restaurant, she takes a maid café position. Mi and Muko deceive Okarun into going to the café, finding Momo dressed in a full maid uniform to his humiliation.

Momo starts working at a maid cafe in Dandadan season 2 episode 6 (Image via Science SARU)

Narratively, episode 6 succeeds through its attention to detail. Science SARU stretches out tiny manga moments, such as the manner in which characters navigate their ruined home, filling them with personality and warmth.

The tension between the absurd: hair-metal exorcism, slapstick humor, and tender moments, such as the promises to guard Jiji, the Evil Eye's history, makes the episode unique. The emotional authenticity buried under comedy guarantees that Dandadan's adaptation has something more than spectacle to provide, as it provides intimacy in motion.

Dandadan season 2 episode 6 review: An overall criticism

Aira as seen in Dandadan season 2 episode 6 (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan season 2 episode 6 is a demonstration of Science SARU's skill at adapting Yukinobu Tatsu's already kinetic source material and filling it with an additional dose of personality in animation. What's most remarkable about this particular aspect is not the rapid, frenetic performance but its moments of deliberate stillness, gently shifting focus to quiet moments and character details.

The weight of a character, how they enter or confidently interact with the space, and simply respond in silence; the layers of detail bring a richness that manga cannot. The many possible details are limited due to the constraints of a panel.

Evil Eye punches Okarun in Dandadan season 2 episode 6 (Image via Science SARU)

The episode also excels in tonal control. Even when relying on over-the-top comedy, it never forgets about emotional grounding. Science SARU knows that in Dandadan, heart and humor are not opposites: they feed into each other. By having moments of empathy develop in wild visual gags, the adaptation establishes a rhythm that is organic, not clashing. Even the most over-the-top comedy beats are anchored by an authenticity that makes the viewer care more about the cast.

Visually, the studio captures the goofiness of the manga well. The colors flow between comedy and dramatic beats, helping to fill every beat with a personality without losing the rhythm of the episode.

Jiji as seen in Dandadan season 2 episode 6 (Image via Science SARU)

Expansive background use, particularly in frames that feature characters defined against broad expanses of sky or sweeping cityscapes, softly reinforces the theme that their tiny interactions are part of something much bigger. It's a visual theme that provides thematic resonance without ever drawing too much notice to itself.

The pacing in this case is another strength. Episode 6 is fast-moving, yet not at the cost of breathlessness. Even throwaway lines, such as lengthy character motions or minute visual gags, have a purpose, whether in building personalities or reaffirming relationships. Sure, some might say these additions don't advance the plot, but they add depth to the viewing experience in a manner that makes the world feel inhabited.

Final thoughts

Dandadan season 2 episode 6 demonstrates how an anime adaptation can surpass its source material without losing what makes it great. Science SARU's attention to detail, bold tonal balancing, and trusting small moments to breathe all elevate this episode beyond mere faithful recreation; it's a piece that succeeds all the more for being in the medium it's in. This episode solidifies that the best thing about Dandadan is the space between its turmoil.

