Dandadan season 2 episode 5 review: Science SARU balances Evil Eye’s chaos with heartfelt growth between Momo and Okarun

Dandadan season 2 episode 5 focuses on a ritual to free Jiji from the Evil Eye. As Seiko, Momo, and others approach the conclusion of the ritual, many more fun things are revealed about the spirit's stubbornness and its special connection to cold water. This week, action takes a back seat, but this episode shines through its character work.Aira showcases some significant growth, and it's sweet seeing her bond with Momo deepen, while the romantic tension between Momo and Okarun also reaches its favourite moments. The Kito family is allowed to exhibit their darker side to flesh out the whole story, while Jiji's condition is the main focus this week. The episode was released on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 12:26 am JST.Dandadan season 2 episode 5 review: Momo and Okarun's bond deepens, and Jiji's fate grows more uncertainA brief synopsis and narrative criticism of Dandadan season 2 episode 5Dandadan season 2 episode 5 resumes in the midst of a crisis as Seiko, Momo, and Manjiro try to exorcise the Evil Eye from Jiji, who is stuck in Taro's body. Their attempt does not work, noting the complexity and danger of the influence of the yokai.The team gathers at Momo's home, where they get more information about their new friend, the mantis shrimp alien Penny Weeny. He says his return to Earth is because his child is in need of milk, making it clear he's not going anywhere for the time being.According to Manjiro, exorcism is not yet an option because of the time it will take to recruit Hayashi performers. In addition, even if they do manage to exorcise Jiji, it could permanently damage his body or soul because of his high spiritual sensitivity. This ambiguity keeps things personal and high-stakes.Evil Eye sealed inside Taro (Image via Science Saru)The experiment takes an unexpected turn when Taro suddenly reverts to Jiji after coming in contact with hot food. Seiko quickly tries with cold and hot water and discovers that temperature can also trigger the Evil Eye's possessing and withdrawing. This finding proposes a short-term fix for managing the Evil Eye, but also carries subtext about the fragile connection between Jiji and the yokai.Turbo Granny describes the Evil Eye as a god-like mountain yokai. She explains that what possesses Jiji is very unnatural and risky. She highlights that Jiji’s spiritual strength is the only reason he’s still alive, but the yokai is growing stronger. To keep the Evil Eye suppressed, everyone carries thermoses of hot water as a defense.Momo and Okarun move closer in Dandadan season 2 episode 5 (Image via Science SARU)The episode also shifts its attention to the wider world: Naki Kito's underlings are caught, but she escapes and reveals her true form, a subterranean alien. Losing the Tsuchinoko, she makes her revenge highly personal, adding another layer of menace. Meanwhile, Momo and Okarun move closer together, experiencing moments of serenity amidst the chaos. Momo invites Aira and Okarun to come and live with her for safety, showing how much more danger they are in.The episode ends on a cliffhanger. One drop of soy sauce falls on Jiji, and the Evil Eye returns explosively, breaking through the house. The cliffhanger serves to emphasize the time constraint and that the group may soon be subjected to another violent rampage outside their control.Dandadan season 2 episode 5 review: An overall criticismA still from Dandadan season 2 episode 5 (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan season 2 episode 5 trades spectacle in favor of love. It offers an emotionally intense episode that centers more around character relationships instead of hectic battles.In doing so, the series grants the cast some space to breathe and grow, especially in terms of how they relate to one another. The supernatural threat of the Evil Eye is still present, but now the question is how the characters cope with this stress on the inside and amongst themselves.The care taken to soften Aira's arc is among the most important elements. Aira is always portrayed as unstable and volatile, but this scene does much to form a bond with her as a character. The self-awareness, guilt, and her standing up for what she feels is genuine.Okarun as seen in Dandadan season 2 episode 5 (Image via Science SARU)The manner in which she slowly begins to integrate into the group, especially Momo, adds dimension to her character that has previously been missing. This serves Aira well as a character and feels natural, not forced.No less important is the subtle build-up of the romance subplot between Momo and Okarun. There's an innocence in their sharing glances and knowing looks, something which testifies to how far they've come since the beginning.The hold-back here makes the payoff all the better; there isn't melodrama, just soft suggestions of feeling which seem real. They have one of the show's strongest emotional supporting pillars, and this episode milks it well without becoming too saccharine.A still from Dandadan season 2 episode 5 (Image via Science SARU)Balances of comedy remain intact. Science SARU continues to lean into the absurd without losing tone. Penny Weeny and Chiquitita add eccentricity, but it does not overtake the narrative. Absurdity is still used to serve the theme or character.Visually, the animation remains vibrant and expressive, even during moments of calm. Directionally, the episode knows when to hold back in moments of quiet suspense and when to push forward with humor or supernatural presence. The pacing is deliberate but not slow, and it never overextends any single scene.Final thoughtsDandadan season 2 episode 5 successfully maintains its equilibrium of character-driven revelations and supernatural conflict. The ritual's partial success and the bond among the characters emphasize greater emotional stakes than action. Aira's growing prowess, Momo and Okarun's vibrant romance, and the looming threat of the Evil Eye all contribute to more layers of investment in their pursuit.This episode is light on action but has a great mood and development, preparing for an eventual turning point.