10 deaths in Naruto that made everyone cry

Naruto tells a gritty tale of the violent world of Shinobi. Throughout the story, it becomes clear that death is something every ninja must be prepared to face. Even so, it hurts to see characters die who we are attached to.

Masashi Kishimoto, the author of Naruto, sure knows how to pull on our heartstrings. The story was so carefully written that the death of a significant character often felt like a blow to the gut.

10 deaths in Naruto that hit hard

10) Shikaku & Inoichi

Shikaku and Inoichi (Image via Pierrot)

The Fourth Great Ninja War brought a tidal wave of emotions to the final hour of Naruto. While their children engaged in battle, Shikaku and Inoichi manned the command center for the Allied Shinobi Forces. Upon Ten-Tails' full maturation, Madara and Obito commanded the beast to fire Tailed Beast Balls at their enemies.

Shikaku, Inoicihi, and Ao quickly realized that their location was one of Madara's targets. In the face of unavoidable demise, Shikamaru and Ino's fathers worked together to relay a final plan to the Allied Forces.

In a gut-wrenching moment, these men shared their last sentiments with their children just before HQ was wiped out.

9) Obito

Obito's death (Image via Pierrot)

Obito is a prime example of a villain turned hero. At the climax of the war, he was persuaded by Naruto to reevaluate his perspective on bringing peace to the world. With his life force being drained by Black Zetsu, Obito intercepts an attack from Kaguya to save Kakashi.

Upon his death, a young Obito meets Rin in the space between life and death. She takes his hand and begins to lead him to the afterlife. However, Obito asks her to wait a little longer so that he can help Kakashi by giving him chakra.

This redemption story comes full circle in tear-jerking fashion as Obito comes to peace with his life path and is reunited with his one and only love.

8) Zabuza & Haku

The first mission that Naruto and Team 7 took on ended up being more than expected. The Konoha ninja faced off against Zabuza and Haku of the Mist. Throughout the battle, the complex relationship between the two antagonists unraveled, revealing a more sincere bond than Zabuza let on about.

7) Itachi

Interestingly enough, Itachi's second death was more moving than his first. This time around, Sasuke had learned the truth behind all of his brother's actions. As the Impure World Reincarnation jutsu wore off, the two shared a heartfelt moment as Itachi once again departed the world of the living.

6) Minato & Kushina

Minato and Kushina's deaths (Image via Pierrot)

The death of the Fourth Hokage meant a lot more to Naruto fans once they learned that he was the protagonist's father. The exposition flashback detailing the chaotic night of Naruto's birth hit viewers hard.

To protect their child, Minato sealed himself and his wife along with the Nine-Tailed Fox. This moment birthed a plethora of speculative "what could've been" outcomes if Naruto's parents had never died that fateful night.

5) Hiruzen

The Third Hokage's death (Image via Pierrot)

The Third Hokage died during Operation Destroy Konoha. Sarutobi fought his former pupil, the mastermind behind the attack. After a valiant effort, he sacrificed himself to seal away Orochimaru's arms.

Although it was terribly sad to see the death of a well-respected Hokage, fans had mixed reactions to this outcome. Some Naruto fans feel that Hiruzen was too lenient on Orochimaru as a teacher, and that he could have made better preparations for the invasion once he knew that it was coming.

4) Granny Chiyo

Granny Chiyo reviving Gaara (Image via Pierrot)

Granny Chiyo became a prevalent character after she was introduced during the Kazekage Rescue Arc. The elderly Sunagakure Kunoichi teamed up with Sakura in an epic showdown to eliminate Sasori.

Throughout the battle, fans came to respect and admire Granny Chiyo as she developed a bond with Sakura. Eventually, she exchanged the last of her life force to resurrect Gaara, an acknowledgment that the older generation shall give way to make room for the newer generation.

3) Neji

Neji's death (Image via Pierrot)

Deemed by fans as one of the most unnecessary deaths in the series, Naruto viewers far and wide were distraught when Neji died. He was perhaps the most significant casualty of the Fourth Great Ninja War based on his age, potential, and heroism.

To add even more of an impact to this emotional-gut-punch, while on his deathbed, Neji uses the last of his strength to tell Naruto about the depth of Hinata's feelings for him.

2) Asuma

Asuma's death (Image via Pierrot)

Say it ain't so! The charismatic leader of Team 10 met an untimely death when Konoha shinobi were dispatched to intercept Akatsuki members, Hidan and Kakuzu. Easily one of the most heartbreaking scenes depicted Asuma sharing his last words with Shikamaru, Ino, and Choji.

Rain and tears began to fall as the son of the Third Hokage smoked his last cigarette surrounded by his pupils.

1) Jiraiya

Jiraiya's death (Image via Pierrot)

Although opinions vary, Jiraiya's death is widely regarded as the most upsetting loss of a character in Naruto. Despite his flaws, the "Pervy Sage" taught many lessons to Naruto and viewers alike. Perhaps it was the way that Jiraiya cared for the series protagonist as a surrogate father that made his death so impactful.

In his final moments, he fully embodied the ideals that he lived by. Jiraiya died as a hero fighting for his village, protecting the next generation, and a ninja who endured until his very last breath.

